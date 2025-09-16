Blondes have more fun! David and Phillipe Blond—otherwise known as The Blonds—welcomed us to a showgirl spectacle during New York Fashion Week. On Wednesday night, the pair revealed their Spring 2026 line—seen as the sequel to their last collection—at the Prince George Ballroom. As usual, Phillipe opened the show, followed by a glitzy lineup packed with zebra prints, crystals, and gilded detailing. This season, the pair also continued their longtime partnership with Christian Louboutin—plus new collabs with Mac, Tymo, and Glitterbels nail tech Jan Arnold. Backstage, we caught up with the duo on their latest collection, love for NYFW, and dressing Taylor Swift for her Life of a Showgirl album!

Tell us about the Spring collection. What was on your mood board?

Phillipe Blond: Madame Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard, Layer of the White Worm, Cheetah Girls. My sketches, ideas, music, artist—my usual!

David Blond: What’s interesting about this season is that it’s a sequel to what we did last season. Last season, we had created this character who was an actress, a model, a showgirl, Zsa Zsa Gabor—very wealthy, divorced wealthy—more than once! That was the gist of what we had done. This season, it’s the same character, but she’s more femme fatale, a Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct, Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard. This season, we’re really experimenting with the shapes of the corsets. Each character is going on this fashion safari. We wanted lighter fabrics, because typically we do things really heavily and close to the body. This season, there’s a lot of flowing chiffons, and all these great things you’ll see that are a lot softer and a departure from what we would typically do.

Taylor Swift just wore two of your looks for her Life of a Showgirl album! What was that moment like for you?

Phillipe: I’m a Swiftie, so that was so incredible for me. We’ve dressed her before, too, but this moment is so much more different. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s coming up next!

Is there a celeb you haven’t dressed yet that’s on your wishlist?

Phillipe: We haven’t dressed Cher. David and I’s mission would be complete if [we dressed Cher]. It would be amazing. I would love the fantasy of it.

Who are some iconic blonds that inspire you?

Phillipe: Mamie Van Doren, Jayne Mansfield, Marilyn Monroe, Marlina Dietrich, and Britney Spears. Those are the core of David and I.

You love Louboutins in your shows! How did you start collaborating with Louboutin, and do you have any funny or special memories together?

Phillipe: We just have a passion for showgirls, and we love a high heel. We’re just willing to suffer for fashion! We love it.

Tell us about your Louboutins for the show this season?

Phillipe: The spike platforms were incredible, beautiful colors. We had black leather, metallic red, golds, silvers, and they’re all iconic and so beautiful.

David: I can’t wait for you to see the shoes! They’re incredible. Our favorite pairs are these—they almost look like a weapon, and they’re completely covered in spikes. They’re platforms, and there isn’t one area—the spikes are two inches long. We did a lot of different, replicas of tiger and zebra skins. There’s even these shoes that look like they have a bone going through them. Those are going to be really amazing, even on their own.

Have you ever considered changing your hair color? If you did, what color would you do?

Phillipe Blond: I’m a blond at heart. I don’t know!

We have to ask, do blonds have more fun?

Phillipe: Always! Absolutely.

All images: Courtesy of The Blonds

Interview and reporting by Christina Sawicki.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.