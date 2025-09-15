The Best Dressed Stars At The 2025 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards were held last night, complete with a red carpet filled with classic and modern glamour. Stars mainly embraced a black and white palette for the show, though others made sharp statements in shades of blue, red, and yellow., Peruse some of our fave looks of the night.
Jenna Ortega in Givenchy
Michelle Williams in Chanel
Cristin Milioti in Danielle Frankel with Anita Ko jewelry and an Omega watch, styled by Bailey Moon
Angela Bassett in Yara Shoemaker and Alexandre Birman shoes with LAGOS jewelry, styled by Jennifer Austin
Carrie Coon in Chanel
Michelle Monaghan in custom Rabanne, styled bt Karla Welch
Scarlett Johansson in Prada
Catherine Zeta-Jones in Yara Shoemaker and Jimmy Choo sandals with Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, styled by Kelly Johnson
Leighton Meester in Prada with Jared Atelier jewelry
Kristen Bell in Giorgio Armani with Bucherer Fine Jewellery, styled by Nicole Chavez
Chloë Sevigny in Saint Laurent
Chase Sui Wonders in Thom Browne
Abby Elliott in custom Honor, Anita Ko jewelry, an Omega watch, and a Tyler Ellis clutch with Aldo pumps, styled by Erica Cloud
Colman Domingo in custom Valentino with Boucheron jewelry and an Omega watch, styled by Wayman & Micah
Alan Cumming in Tanner Fletcher
Dewayne Perkins in custom Harbison and Off-White shoes with LAGOS jewelry, styled by Benjamin Holtrop
Charlie Hunnam in Saint Laurent with an Omega watch, styled by Warren Alfie Baker
Adam Scott in custom Thom Browne, styled by Ilaria Urbinati
Tyler James Williams in Prada
Nicholas Chavez in Saint Laurent, styled by Warren Alfie Baker
Brett Goldstein in Brioni with a Hublot watch
