Chic Report

The Best Dressed Stars At The 2025 Emmy Awards

Michelle Williams, Angela Bassett, and more stars delivered stylish looks on the red carpet

by Aaron Royce
Jenna Ortega (Courtesy of Givenchy), Cristin Milioti (Courtesy of Omega), Angela Bassett (Courtesy of LAGOS)

 The Emmy Awards were held last night, complete with a red carpet filled with classic and modern glamour. Stars mainly embraced a black and white palette for the show, though others made sharp statements in shades of blue, red, and yellow., Peruse some of our fave looks of the night.

Jenna Ortega in Givenchy

Jenna Ortega (Courtesy of Givenchy)

Michelle Williams in Chanel

Michelle Williams (Courtesy of Chanel)

Cristin Milioti in Danielle Frankel with Anita Ko jewelry and an Omega watch, styled by Bailey Moon

Cristin Milioti (Courtesy of Omega)

Angela Bassett in Yara Shoemaker and Alexandre Birman shoes with LAGOS jewelry, styled by Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Carrie Coon in Chanel

Carrie Coon (Courtesy of Chanel)

Michelle Monaghan in custom Rabanne, styled bt Karla Welch 

Michelle Monaghan (Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Courtesy of Rabanne)

Scarlett Johansson in Prada

Scarlett Johansson (Courtesy of Prada)

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Yara Shoemaker and Jimmy Choo sandals with Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, styled by Kelly Johnson

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Courtesy of Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry)

Leighton Meester in Prada with Jared Atelier jewelry

Leighton Meester (Courtesy of Prada)

Kristen Bell in Giorgio Armani with Bucherer Fine Jewellery, styled by Nicole Chavez

Kristen Bell (Frazer Harrison, Gilbert Flores, and Maya Dehlin via Getty Images)

Chloë Sevigny in Saint Laurent

Chloë Sevigny (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Chase Sui Wonders in Thom Browne

Chase Sui Wonders (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Abby Elliott in custom Honor, Anita Ko jewelry, an Omega watch, and  a Tyler Ellis  clutch with Aldo pumps, styled by Erica Cloud

Abby Elliott (Courtesy of Omega)

Colman Domingo in custom Valentino with Boucheron jewelry and an Omega watch, styled by Wayman & Micah

Colman Domingo (Courtesy of Omega)

Alan Cumming in Tanner Fletcher

Alan Cumming (Getty Images)

Dewayne Perkins in custom Harbison and Off-White shoes with LAGOS jewelry, styled by Benjamin Holtrop

Dewayne Perkins (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Charlie Hunnam in Saint Laurent with an Omega watch, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Charlie Hunnam (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Adam Scott in custom Thom Browne, styled by Ilaria Urbinati

Adam Scott (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Tyler James Williams in Prada 

Tyler James Williams (Courtesy of Prada)

Nicholas Chavez in Saint Laurent, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Nicholas Chavez (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Brett Goldstein in Brioni with a Hublot watch

Brett Goldstein (Courtesy of Hublot)

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

