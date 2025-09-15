The Best Dressed Stars At The 2025 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards were held last night, complete with a red carpet filled with classic and modern glamour. Stars mainly embraced a black and white palette for the show, though others made sharp statements in shades of blue, red, and yellow., Peruse some of our fave looks of the night.

Jenna Ortega in Givenchy

Michelle Williams in Chanel

Cristin Milioti in Danielle Frankel with Anita Ko jewelry and an Omega watch, styled by Bailey Moon

Angela Bassett in Yara Shoemaker and Alexandre Birman shoes with LAGOS jewelry, styled by Jennifer Austin

Carrie Coon in Chanel

Michelle Monaghan in custom Rabanne, styled bt Karla Welch

Scarlett Johansson in Prada

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Yara Shoemaker and Jimmy Choo sandals with Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, styled by Kelly Johnson

Leighton Meester in Prada with Jared Atelier jewelry

Kristen Bell in Giorgio Armani with Bucherer Fine Jewellery, styled by Nicole Chavez

Chloë Sevigny in Saint Laurent

Chase Sui Wonders in Thom Browne

Abby Elliott in custom Honor, Anita Ko jewelry, an Omega watch, and a Tyler Ellis clutch with Aldo pumps, styled by Erica Cloud

Colman Domingo in custom Valentino with Boucheron jewelry and an Omega watch, styled by Wayman & Micah

Alan Cumming in Tanner Fletcher

Dewayne Perkins in custom Harbison and Off-White shoes with LAGOS jewelry, styled by Benjamin Holtrop

Charlie Hunnam in Saint Laurent with an Omega watch, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Adam Scott in custom Thom Browne, styled by Ilaria Urbinati

Tyler James Williams in Prada

Nicholas Chavez in Saint Laurent, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Brett Goldstein in Brioni with a Hublot watch

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.