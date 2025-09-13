The Best-Dressed At The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards

The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards drew a glamorous crowd to Rainbow Room last night, celebrating the industry’s iconic fashion and media stars. Who wore what? Check out all of the evening’s best looks!
Bronwyn Newport in Oscar de la Renta with Magda Butrym sandals
mgk in Maison Margiela loafers
Iman in Herve Leger
Brooks Nader in Gap Studio by Zac Posen
Christy Turlington
Anok Yai
Amelia Gray
Mary Alice Stephenson
Mariah Strongin in Alexandre Birman sandals and LAGOS jewelry
Larsen Thompson in Pamella Roland
Tina Craig in Oscar de la Renta
Nicky Hilton in Pamella Roland with Aquazzura sandals
Kiel Tutin in Entire Studios with Christian Louboutin and LAGOS jewelry
Thank you to our partners LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, and Ject.
All images: Jeff Eason for The Daily Front Row, Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images The Daily Front Row, Sean Zanni for The Daily Front Row
