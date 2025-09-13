The Best-Dressed At The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards

The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards drew a glamorous crowd to Rainbow Room last night, celebrating the industry’s iconic fashion and media stars. Who wore what? Check out all of the evening’s best looks!

Bronwyn Newport in Oscar de la Renta with Magda Butrym sandals

mgk in Maison Margiela loafers

Iman in Herve Leger

Brooks Nader in Gap Studio by Zac Posen

Christy Turlington

Anok Yai

Amelia Gray

Mary Alice Stephenson

Mariah Strongin in Alexandre Birman sandals and LAGOS jewelry

Larsen Thompson in Pamella Roland

Tina Craig in Oscar de la Renta

Nicky Hilton in Pamella Roland with Aquazzura sandals

Kiel Tutin in Entire Studios with Christian Louboutin and LAGOS jewelry

Thank you to our partners LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, and Ject.

All images: Jeff Eason for The Daily Front Row, Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images The Daily Front Row, Sean Zanni for The Daily Front Row

