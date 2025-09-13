News

The Best-Dressed At The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards

Stars sparkled in eye-catching fashion on our fashion-forward red carpet

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
The Daily Front Row, Fashion Media Awards, fashion, awards, red carpet, LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, Ject, Iman, mgk, Bronwyn Newport, Brooks Nader, Christy Turlington
Iman, Bronwyn Newport, Mary Alice Stephenson (Jeff Eason for The Daily Front Row, Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images The Daily Front Row, Sean Zanni for The Daily Front Row)

The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards drew a glamorous crowd to Rainbow Room last night, celebrating the industry’s iconic fashion and media stars. Who wore what? Check out all of the evening’s best looks!

Bronwyn Newport in Oscar de la Renta with Magda Butrym sandals

Bronwyn Newport

mgk in Maison Margiela loafers

mgk

Iman in Herve Leger 

Iman

Brooks Nader in Gap Studio by Zac Posen

Brooks Nader

Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington

Anok Yai 

Anok Yai

Amelia Gray

Amelia Gray

Mary Alice Stephenson

Mary Alice Stephenson

Mariah Strongin in Alexandre Birman sandals and LAGOS jewelry 

Mariah Strongin

Larsen Thompson in Pamella Roland

Larsen Thompson

Tina Craig in Oscar de la Renta

Tina Craig

Nicky Hilton in Pamella Roland with Aquazzura sandals

Nicky Hilton

Kiel Tutin in Entire Studios with Christian Louboutin and LAGOS jewelry 

Kiel Tutin

Thank you to our partners LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, and Ject.

All images: Jeff Eason for The Daily Front Row, Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images The Daily Front Row, Sean Zanni for The Daily Front Row

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

The Daily’s Fashion Media Awards Brought Out...

Inside The Daily Front Row’s Star-Studded Fashion...

The Daily Front Row’s September NYFW Issue...

Why Lavazza Is The Everywhere You Want...

Soma’s New Iconic Magazines Pop-Up Has Arrived...

10 Things You Need To Know Before...

The Boldest MTV VMAs 2025 Red Carpet...

All The Honorees For The 12th Annual...

Alessio Nanni Reveals What’s Next For The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.