The Beckham Family Drama Takes A Turn!

The Beckham family’s public drama has taken another turn! This weekend, reports surfaced that Victoria and David Beckham unfollowed their oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham on social media. Alas…That’s not the case, according to his brother, Cruz Beckham. “NOT TRUE,” Cruz wrote in the Dec. 20th Instagram Stories post beneath a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline that claimed his parents—who also share children Romeo Beckham, 23, and Harper Beckham, 14,—unfollowed Brooklyn. “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son..Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I.”

Blocking someone automatically removes each user from their following and followers lists. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicole Peltz Beckham also doesn’t follow David and Victoria on Instagram, nor do they follow her back. (Are you all following this!?) In May, the couple skipped David’s 50th birthday celebration in London, despite an invite. They were also MIA at the premiere of Victoria’s Netflix doc.

Rumors of a possible rift in the family started back in 2022, around the time of Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding in Palm Beach. It was rumored that Nicola had agreed to wear a gown designed by Victoria on her wedding day, but ended up wearing a custom Valentino Haute Couture look by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Insiders have denied this allegation.

Safe to say the family won’t be reuniting for Christmas this year.

