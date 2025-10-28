Last night, the Angel Ball returned to Manhattan for its annual gala. Held at Cipriani Wall Street, the 27th annual event raised $3 million to continue the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation‘s mission to support innovative research and treatments for all types of cancer. Beginning the week with both purpose and sparkle, this year’s Ball honored Tina Knowles, Amy Green, and Skye Hankey for their impressive dedication and ongoing support for the Foundation and its various projects.

“I love and appreciate this gala because it is for such an important cause,” Knowles, herself a breast cancer survivor, said. “Debbie [Cohen] and I had so many deep conversations about how crucial cancer research is. And Lord, how we prayed for a cure or life-extending treatments. There have been many because of this event. Sadly, we lost our Debbie to cancer three years ago, but her voice still rings in my ear—and it says, ‘We have to fight and continue the research.'”

Emceed by Gayle King, who shimmered in elegant orange Dennis Basso silk, the night began with a powerful speech by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation founder Denise Rich. Accompanied by her family onstage—including Daniella Rich Kilstock, Ilona Rich Schachter, Talia Kilstock, and Kayla Kilstock—Rich told the story of her late daughter Gabrielle Rich Aouad’s battle with acute myelogenous leukemia (AML), which she lost in 1998. Rich began Gabrielle’s namesake foundation from her final wish to find a cure for leukemia, and has since raised over $45 million for the cause since its inception—and shared that this year, previous Angel Ball grantee Dr. Anthony Letai has been appointed to lead the National Cancer Institute of America, as well.

“People have come from all over the world to be here tonight to help us fulfill the promise that I made to my daughter Gabrielle, almost 30 years ago,” Rich shared before leading an emotional candle-lighting ceremony in Gabrielle’s honor. “When you ask, ‘Why is research important? it’s true that the money raised in this room has helped to fund the brightest early career researchers. Dr. Letai is a shining example of why the work of this foundation is critical to the future of cancer research, so Gabrielle’s battle was not in vain. Our family made a promise to carry on her dream, to ensure that Gabrielle’s light continues to shine through this foundation, through every brand, every breakthrough, every life saved.”

In addition to its meaningful research and important ongoing projects, the Angel Ball is renowned as one of the most exciting and enjoyable galas on the city’s charity circuit—just ask the guests, a lengthy list which included Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, and Blue Ivy Carter. The night featured a silent auction, themed photo booths, and a special display of Kilstock’s customizable brand. However, excitement grew from its live auction with Jamie McDonald, as well as its contribution auction enthusiastically led by Star Jones. Everyone also remained in high spirits from espresso and caviar olive-stuffed Tito’s Vodka martinis, as well as—for a lucky few, like Rich and Chanel Iman—glittering jewels from Lorraine Schwartz, one of the night’s main sponsors.

Throughout the evening, attendees were also treated to a powerful musical performance by Montego Glover, as well as a surprise appearance by none other than Patti LaBelle. Ja Rule closed the night with a lively setlist that had everyone singing along and getting down on the dance floor.

The night’s guests included Michelle Williams, Lil’ Kim, Brooks Nader, Vanessa Fuchs, Ubah Hassan, Tara Rudes Dann, Italia Anita Maria Smith, Simone Smith, Debra Atkins, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Andrew Werner, Emilio Groenveld, Melissa Gorga, Jonathan Cheban, Ronny Kobo, Emira D’Spain, Greg Schreifer, Clive Davis, Dennis Basso, Yvette Noel-Schure, Grace Ann Nader, Emira D’Spain, Jason Naylor, Christina Lo, Shay Safarazdeh, Shaghayegh Safarazdeh, Caitlin Murray, Michael Murray, and Sabine Setik.

All images: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

