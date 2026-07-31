The Agency Hamptons’ Randi Ball Shares Her Hamptons Tips

As managing director of The Agency Hamptons and one of the East End’s leading luxury real estate advisors, Randi Ball spends her days helping buyers and sellers navigate one of the most coveted markets in the country. Recognized among the top-producing agents in the region and known for her thoughtful relationship-driven approach, Ball has built a reputation for pairing exceptional market expertise with an insider’s understanding of Hamptons living. She understands that what makes the Hamptons special isn’t just the homes, it’s the lifestyle. Here, Ball shares some of her favorite ways to enjoy summer Out East.

Where do you like to go for outdoor workouts?

I love paddleboarding with Paddle Diva in East Hampton. The Reform Club in Amagansett had outdoor yoga last summer that was incredible, and this year they’re offering Lucky Honey Pilates classes, which I’m excited to try. Wölffer Estate Vineyard also hosts Yoga in the Vines, which is always such a unique experience. For something a little more low-key, I love long beach walks with my dogs, and the Walking Dunes in Amagansett are one of my favorite places to reset.

What’s been your biggest alfresco adventure of the year so far?

My hiking trip at The Ranch in Malibu, which has become my home away from home. Hiking has become a bit of a personal passion, and this year I went by myself for the first time. There was something incredibly cathartic about hiking solo and spending that time disconnected from everything else.

Where might your next big travel adventure take you?

For my next hiking trip, I’m thinking about Japan. Besides the beautiful landscapes, the shopping is incredible; that’s my second favorite activity. I love planning travel around outdoor experiences.

What are your favorite fresh-air-filled dining destinations out East?

I love Crow’s Nest in Montauk, which has this great little bar by the water while you’re waiting for dinner and those beautiful rolling lawns overlooking the harbor. It’s such a quintessential Montauk experience. The food is fresh, simple, and consistently excellent. I also love Duryea’s in Orient Point because of its beach club atmosphere, and the garden at LDV at The Maidstone in East Hampton is always one of my favorite spots for a summer dinner. As a real estate advisor, I’m constantly introducing people to different corners of the Hamptons, and these are the kinds of places that help define the lifestyle buyers fall in love with when they’re deciding where to put down roots.

How do you like to wind down at the end of the day?

I just started playing mahjong, which seems to have become everyone’s newest obsession. We were playing at Wölffer Estate this spring, and this summer we’re planning to find beautiful gardens and beaches to play in whenever the weather cooperates. As cliché as it sounds, I love the social aspect of the game. One of the things I love most about the Hamptons is that no matter how busy life gets, there are always opportunities to slow down and enjoy the incredible sense of community here.

What’s on the menu when you’re entertaining at home?

Tequila, water, fresh watermelon juice, and mint is my specialty. We usually make a steak and a whole fish with vegetables on the grill. We order grass-fed beef from Acabonac Farms on the North Fork and stock our freezer at the beginning of the summer with burgers and steaks, so we’re always ready for an impromptu gathering. Entertaining at home is such a big part of Hamptons living, and it’s one of the things many of my clients are looking for when searching for a property—spaces that bring family and friends together all summer long.

Where do you typically catch live music?

The Inlet in Montauk has live music and is one of my favorite places for sushi. On Tuesday nights, there’s live music at Main Beach in East Hampton, and Friday nights bring Shabbat on the Beach, which is always special. I also love the Sagg Main Beach drum circle on Monday nights. It’s one of those long-standing local traditions that makes the Hamptons feel so unique.

Where do you recommend going for cultural excursions?

LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton always has fascinating speakers, exhibitions, and events. The gardens alone are worth the visit. I love that the Hamptons offers such a rich cultural scene alongside its natural beauty. It’s one of the reasons so many people choose to make this area their home. Thoughtfully designed indoor-outdoor spaces are a hallmark of luxury Hamptons living and a priority for today’s buyers. Ball loves to recharge and enjoy the natural beauty of the Hamptons on long beach walks with her dogs. Ball’s passion for hiking takes her around the world. Next on her list: Japan and New Zealand. Waterfront living offers a connection to the water that defines life Out East. RANDI BALL’S HAMPTONS Perfect Is Personal:

What’s on your radar retail-wise?

SunLife Organics is new in Sag Harbor and has great smoothies and juices. I’m also excited that Amagansett finally has a bookstore again. One of the reasons I love living and working in the Hamptons is that it continues to evolve while maintaining its character. New businesses arrive, but the sense of place remains intact, which is part of what makes this market so special.

Any outdoor events you’re looking forward to?

Polo Hamptons is always one of the highlights of the summer season. It’s such a uniquely Hamptons event, world-class polo, incredible fashion, great people, all coming together in one afternoon. This year is especially exciting because The Agency is proud to be sponsoring the two weekends of the matches. The atmosphere is always so much fun, and it’s one of those events that truly captures the spirit of summer Out East.

What continues to inspire you most about working in Hamptons real estate?

The Hamptons is unlike anywhere else in the world. Every neighborhood has its own personality, every property tells a different story, and every client has a unique vision for how they want to live. Perfect is personal. What I love most is helping people discover not just a home but a lifestyle. Whether clients are buying their first weekend retreat, relocating fulltime, or selling a property that’s been in their family for generations, it’s incredibly rewarding to be part of those milestones. People aren’t simply purchasing a property here—they’re investing in a community, a lifestyle, and a place that continues to inspire me every day.