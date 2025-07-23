The 10 Classic Pieces to Get You Through a Hamptons Summer

Summer in the Hamptons calls for effortless style and a wardrobe of staples to match it. Think: pieces that transition seamlessly from sun-soaked afternoons on Sagg Main Beach to golden hour cocktails in East Hampton. As weekenders and Hamptonites alike embrace the rhythms of East End living, curating a versatile summer wardrobe is a must. Here at The Daily we curated the perfect summer capsule collection: 10 foundational pieces to round out your seasonal style. From airy linens and open-weave knits to chic accessories that easily move from beach to late night bash, these are the basics built for long lunches, windy boat rides, and barefoot evenings.

A Classic Button-Down

You can never go wrong with a classic button-down shirt, and we think we’ve found a hidden gem with this one! Already a staple in our closets this summer, Classic Six created something special with their signature Donna style—a little oversized, yet feminine with its extra-long cuffs, side slits, French seams, and grosgrain details.

Classic Six, Donna Button-Down Shirt in Stripe, $195

The Female-Focused Fitted Hat

Sick of the raffia hat overload? Why not try CHORD, a line of luxury baseball caps designed specifically for women, with meticulous attention to fit and fabric that elevates every outfit. Gold hardware adorns the side panel and an adjustable leather closure with delicate gold buckle locks in the perfect fit. Their signature cognac interior sweatband is also designed to forgive the inevitable makeup stain.

CHORD, Medium Wash Denim, $135

The Best Beach-To-Cocktail Kaftan

There’s no denying Pucci is having a major moment this summer. When it comes to ready-to-wear, versatility is everything, and this piece certainly delivers. Equal parts beach cover-up and evening statement, it effortlessly transitions from shoreline to cocktails, all while leaving you looking like the sunset itself.

Pucci, Printed Cotton Muslin Kaftan, $1500

A Neutral Day-to-Night Bag

Crafted from supple, nearly nude-toned pink leather, this charming Brackish handbag is elegantly adorned with pink and white rooster and goose feathers set in striking gold bezels. The style comes with a gold strap for an evening look, along with an additional acrylic white chain strap for versatile styling options.

Brackish, Greenwich Bucket Bag, $675

The All-American Bikini

Minnow’s Summer ’25 Americana collection is a sun-soaked nod to nostalgic, coastal summers. What makes it even better? This swimsuit features the brand’s signature Italian compression fabric—which creates a comfortable, but tight silhouette! Combining a crisp, coastal aesthetic with sun-washed charm, it’s perfect for boat rides, beach bikes, and everything in between.

Minnow, Poppy Gingham High Waist Bikini Bottom and Bikini Top, $98 and $138

The Must-Have Knit Set

If you’re ever in the mood to fish for some wardrobe compliments, take it from us: Cara Cara is a good start! Not only is a darling knit set in summer always a crowd pleaser, but co-founders Katie Hobbs, Sasha Martin, and Julia Brown always know how to catch a girl’s eye–especially when they incorporate shimmering lurex crochet! For endless summer vibes, consider the label’s eyelet stripe patterned version.

Cara Cara, Lilana Cardigan and Moira Shorts, $425 and $395

The Ultimate Linen Dress

Sorry to all your other linen dresses! Reformation’s latest style in collaboration with stylist and content creator Sara Walker (@StyledSara) is the only one you’ll reach for this season. We’re particularly loving this silhouette in a soft, buttery yellow, elevated by a sleek column skirt and a ruched bodice—complete with elasticized back paneling to ensure a streamlined, elegant fit.

Reformation, Sara Linen Dress, $278

The Ubiquitous White Dress (But with a Twist of Irreverence!)

You can never have too many white dresses in summer—and no one captures the spirit of the season quite like Zimmermann! Their latest Cruise collection, shown in sun-drenched Mykonos, was a study in breezy sophistication with plenty of silk-linen organza and billowing silhouettes. This particular dress struck the perfect balance of effortless elegance, with a hint of playful defiance.

Zimmermann, Coming Soon

Versatile Slide Sandals

Jimmy Choo’s new Chara flat slides are a laid-back essential with an artisanal twist. Designed with bold crocheted woven rope uppers set on smooth tan leather footbeds, the style brings natural texture and effortless polish to everyday summer looks.

Jimmy Choo, Chara slides, $695

Sleek Shades

These cat-eye Max Mara sunglasses were inspired by the aesthetic of Eileen Gray. They’re sure to capture attention with their golden metal frame and dark lenses, creating a floating effect.

Max Mara, Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $295

