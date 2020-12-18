The 10 Best Fashion Podcasts To Binge During The Holiday Break

Podcasts have grown into one of the biggest new mediums for communication—and naturally, fashion has taken note. This year saw a massive increase in podcast subscriptions and launches, with everyone from legacy publications like Vogue and InStyle to legendary designers and editors leading the charge.

There’s arguably no better source for the most important fashion news and updates—and some juicy gossip!—than the industry’s top leaders and innovators, so why not hear their direct takes whenever you like? It was tough to choose, but here’s our top ten faves to enjoy while at home, walking, or working out. (And realistically, what else are we able to do right now?!)

InStyle’s first podcast just launched last month, but it’s already become a go-to. In weekly episodes, editor in chief Laura Brown discusses current events, politics, and fashion with various female trailblazers who were the first to accomplish something in their fields. If listening to guests like Emily Ratajkowski, Storm Reid and Michelle Pfeiffer share their thoughts on what’s happening in the world today, as well as their numerous major “firsts”, sounds like something that’s up your street—you’ll love this one.

This is one of the sharpest fashion podcasts out there, and for good reason. Journalists Camille Charriere and Monica Ainley provide an inner glimpse inside the fashion industry, covering subjects from building an Instagram brand to discussing what makes a successful design career. Guest speakers also stop by to provide further insight, from Elizabeth Paton to Bryan Boycom.

It was only a matter of time before Vogue threw its’ hat into the podcast ring—and it’s done so with one of the title’s best and brightest: fashion critic Suzy Menkes. In her own words, Menkes leads in-depth interviews with some of fashion’s most prominent pioneers and creatives like Wes Gordon, Marine Serre, and Michael Kors. It’s both candid and analytical, and you’re sure to learn something new every time you hear her latest episode.

After gaining fame from her book of the same name (and her infamous DKNY PR GIRL Twitter account), Aliza Licht created a podcast that furthers her exploration of how to build your personal brand and find career success. Each Sunday, Licht sits down with friends like Nicole Lapin, Stacy London, Robin Givhan, and Kelly Rutherford to discuss topics like entrepreneurship, productivity, and finding your place in professional industries. If you’re in the midst of your career journey and looking for inspiration for your next steps, this is for you!

Each week, GQ‘s style staff—Noah Johnson, Rachel Tashjian, and Samuel Hine—discuss ideas for publication features, their own aesthetics, and brands that are redefining menswear and the fashion industry. We love to tune in to hear their thoughts on topics like personal style, Timothée Chalamet’s outfits, plus interviews with A list guests like Phoebe Bridgers and Ian Bradley.

As the title suggests, BOF’s namesake podcast breaks down and highlights business perspectives from the fashion industry. Imran Amed and Tim Blanks‘ discussions range from fashion’s relationship with politics to how sleep affects productivity. Cementing its position as a great educational resource, guests like Tory Burch, Remo Ruffini, and Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Samira Nasr also make appearances to dispel their true insider knowledge.

Though everyone is unique when it comes to their personal style, we all have one thing in common: every day, we get dressed. This podcast explores the history behind what specific people wear and when—and why they wear it. Rich in topics from Tudor-era fashion to indigenous influences, episodes explore the background and ideology behind how people dress, and special guests like Christian Allaire and Scott Schuman also appear frequently.

She’s a true superwoman in the fashion world, so it makes sense that designer Rebecca Minkoff began her podcast to explore how successful women are making waves in their industries—and to discover the secrets to their accomplishments. Each episode focuses on topics like self-care and advocating for yourself, in the spirit of showing that even the most powerful female entrepreneurs have overcome relatable challenges to get to where they are today. Listen for one-on-one interviews between Minkoff and inspiring women like Erin Gallagher, Blythe Hill, and Suzanne Lerner.

In partnership with consignment site The RealReal, the Council of Fashion Designers of America launched its own podcast, Circle of Influence. Focused on sustainable fashion, episodes tackle topics like race, Gen Z, and environmentalism within the industry. Keep an ear out for guests like Tracy Reese, Jonathan Cohen, and Victor Glemaud for some essential fashion wisdom!

Everyone in fashion loves their industry gossip served piping hot, and we’ve been getting our fix from Fashion Victims. This podcast by fashion critics Darnell Jamal and Luke Meagher (who you may know from his YouTube channel, Haute Le Mode) explores the latest happenings in luxury fashion and culture, from costumes on The Crown to Naomi Campbell’s recent Vogue cover. Filled with informative tidbits of wisdom (plus an extra dose of sass), most episodes are about an hour long, but every second is pure fun.

