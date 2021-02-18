That Was Fast! Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Her NYFW Debut At Proenza Schouler

In the blink of an eye, Ella Emhoff has gone from fashion student and little known Second Daughter to a bona fide industry one to watch. Thanks to being snapped up by IMG Models after her viral Inauguration Day appearance (three words: Miu Miu coat!), the 22-year-old made her NYFW debut today, in the Proenza Schouler Fall Winter ’21 virtual runway and lookbook, just weeks after first landing in the public eye.

Fashion media had been hedging their bets as to which brand would be the first to enlist the model of the moment. Of course, Proenza’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez don’t miss a trick when it comes to predicting the new ‘in thing.’ And speaking of—this knitwear-heavy collection was as solid an offering as ever and bound to go down a treat with their loyal legion of fans. While most designers are bandying around the same terms in their show notes these days, this one line still endeavored stood out: “A return to a form of dressing that emphasizes ease and practicality without ever abandoning a sense of luxury and sensual, tactile pleasure.”

For the Proenza girl, next season she’s sure to be swayed by a padded lambskin trench in midnight blue, chunky cable knits, billowing dresses in an abstract toile print, as well as shearling collars and sharply-cut suiting. Once again, the design duo prove that they know their way around a good slinky jersey dress too—and despite changing restrictions, that’s exactly the hybrid of luxury and ease we need.

In terms of accessories, the square-toed padded mules and the shearling ‘Rondo’ slipper looked just as good as strappy stilettos, for those of us who are increasingly tempted to swear off high heels forever. As for snapping up one of these new XL Tobo Totes in intarsia leather, that’s one way to ensure you don’t abandon pleasure.

See the full collection below:

