How closely are you watching Making the Cut? For the next few weeks we’re going to be testing your knowledge of the hit Amazon Prime fashion competition series. This week we kickoff with some questions about the first two episodes. Good luck!

Where did Tim Gunn coin the epicenter of Japanese streetwear? Tokyo Plaza Nobu Osaka Fukuoka Correct! Wrong! Tokyo Plaza Who did Naomi Campbell say could do a show in Paris? Sander Bos Jonny Joseph Altuzarra Ji Won Correct! Wrong! Who had the "worst Tim talk" ever? Jonny Esther Ji Won Rinat Show hint Correct! Wrong! Ji Won What did Esther do to take a break? 3 mile run Rollerskating Swimming Karaoke Correct! Wrong! Swimming! Who word did Heidi learn in Episode 6? Division Dictionary Dichotomy Decadence Correct! Wrong! Dichotomy Test Your "Making the Cut" Knowledge Sorry, but you're not making the cut. Naomi's face really just says it all. You're making the cut, but just barely. Tim know you can do better. Congratulations, you made the cut! How do you know so much? Heidi, is that you? Share your Results: Facebook VK

