Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s Summer Wedding Took Fashion Around The World

Wedding bells were ringing this summer for Nigerian actress Temi Otedola and her husband, singer Oluwatosin Ajibade—also known by his stage name, Mr Eazi. The couple were married throughout the season with three lavish ceremonies across three international countries—and brought equally fashionable looks to match.

In May, the couple’s civil ceremony took place at Karl Lagerfeld’s former home, Villa La Vigie, in Monaco. For the occasion, produced by Califano, Otedola wore a custom Wiederhoeft ensemble while Mr Eazi was dressed in custom Louis Vuitton. Afterwards, the pair threw a wedding dinner at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, where Otedola was outfitted in custom Wiederhoeft and he wore J. Mueser and Auralee, complete with dapper Manolo Blahnik shoes.

As summer continued, so did the pair’s nuptials. July found the couple in Dubai for their traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony, hosted at Otedola’s family home. The bride was styled by Carrie Goldberg in a custom Zac Posen gown and Manolo Blahnik heels for the ceremony, followed by a custom Miss Sohee outfit and Aquazzura heels and a custom Lisa Folawiyo Studio ensemble with Blahnik sandals. Meanwhile, the groom was dressed by Jason Rembert in a custom custom Lisa Folawiyo Studio look with Celine shoes for their ceremony, followed by a custom Jagne by Baba Jagne outfit with Saint Laurent shoes and Mazelle outfit with Tom Ford shoes.

At their afterparty, Otedola shone in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Blahnik sandals; all four of her looks received a bejeweled touch from Briony Raymond diamond jewelry. For his final look of the event, Mr Eazi was dressed in custom Toure Designs suiting with Saint Laurent shoes. The celebration was heavily attended with guests including Femi Otedola, Captain Alexander Ajibade, Diplo, Daniel Osafo, Dennis Osadebe, Aliko Dangote , Joyce Omatseye, Kah-Lo, King Sunny Ade, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Momo Hassan-Odukale, Nana Otedola, and Shola Akinlade.

For their final wedding celebration in August, Otedola and Mr Eazi journeyed to the refreshing green hills of Iceland for their last ceremony. The night before their big day, Otedola shimmered in a Valentino dress and cape with Roger Vivier heels, while Mr Eazi shone in Amiri with Dsquared2 shoes for their rehearsal dinner.

The following day, the pair wed at Hallgrimskirja church, followed by a Kleif Farm reception and a private afterparty at Editions Hotels Member Only Club. The ceremony found the bride in custom Fendi Haute Couture and the groom in Saint Laurent. At their reception, Otedola made an elegant statement in House of Gilles and Jimmy Choo shoes, with Mr Eazi accompanying her in McQueen and Wales Bonner. The duo took a sleek turn for their afterparty, with Otedola in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Larroude boots. Mr Eazi also matched the bride in a custom Toure Designs jacket.

The occasion featured a surprise performance by John Legend, witnessed by guests including Femi Otedola, Captain Alexander Ajibade, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Cuppy Otedola, Cyril Shonibare, Daniel Osafo, Dennis Osadebe, Farida Demola-Seriki, Foluso Ogunjimi, Giggs, Jackie Aina, Joyce Omatseye, King Promise, Lionel Talon, Lisa Folawiyo, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Michaël Brun, Momo Hassan-Odukale, Nana Otedola, Olamide, Oluwabunmi Hannanel Ajibade, Sofian Medjmedj, Tekno, Tolaní Otedola, and Tunde Folawiyo.

After their nuptials were complete, the couple took their guests to their personal favorite spot: Iceland’s legendary Hvammsvik Hot Springs, where everyone took in the Northern Lights. The luxe party included the pair’s favorite Icelandic restaurants as food vendors, where the bride wore Alaïa atop a Myra bikini and Gianvito Rossi sandals. The groom, meanwhile, made a sharp statement in Bottega Veneta.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

All images: Jose Villa High

