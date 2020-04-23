10 Teeth Whiteners to Brighten Up Those Chompers

Let’s admit it, the world is really only seeing us from the waist up while we’re self-isolating. FaceTime, Zoom, and most of the other apps have a facial focus, so your dental care is essential and needs to be on-point. We’ve found the top teeth whiteners in every category to help spruce up your smile.

1. HOME KIT: AURAGLOW Teeth Whitening Kit, $60

This is a favorite among dentists for in-office results at home. It uses a hands-free LED whitening device combined with a dental-grade teeth whitening gel to remove stains. The LED light accelerates results with cool whitening technology activating the molecules in the gel. This way you get pearly whites faster. Plus, there’s a built-in timer too so you can keep track of the process.



2. PEN: SNOW The Whitening Wands, $29

It’s easy to whiten while on-the-go (if you are going anywhere besides the couch) with these tiny pens – two per pack. The whitening serum was designed specifically for sensitive teeth but still delivers maximum results. People have reported seeing brighter smiles in as little as three days. And if you’re not satisfied, you can return them for 100% refund.



3. STRIPS: CREST 3D White Strips Arctic Mint, $45

The brand has always been dedicated to the whitening strip trend and just released this new flavor along with a charcoal mint version. Simply apply two drops of the flavored gel, mold to your teeth, and let it go to work for 30 minutes once a day. Done! Hint: It’s recommended that you don’t brush your teeth before using.



4. MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION: GLOWUP Whitening Kit Bundle Subscription, $30

This is completely customized to each person. You answer a series of questions about your dental upkeep and Glowup recommends the proper ingredients best suited to brighten your chompers. The first installment gets you the 16 LED whitening light, 3 whitening gels, and adapters for iPhone and Android. Then it’s only $10 a month with refills being sent bi-monthly and you can cancel at anytime.



5. DAILY TOOTHPASTE: TOM’S OF MAINE Luminous White Toothpaste, $5

If you’re looking for a more au naturel approach, this is your go-to toothpaste. Using natural whitening technology, it removes stains while also being easy on your enamel. You can use it everyday too and expect to see results in about two weeks. The big bonus is that the formula is made with biodegradable or mineral derived ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.



6. TOOTHBRUSH: GO SMILE Blu Hands-free Toothbrush & Whitening Device, $119

Teeth whitening just went next level with this dual brush and whitener. There’s two modes for brushing and a built-in two minute timer – the ADA’s recommended time. The whitening mode emits the blue light without vibration so it’s comfortable in your mouth. All you need to do is apply toothpaste like the brand’s Foaming Whitening Toothpaste, put it in your mouth, and let it go to work.



7. FLOSS: SUPERSMILE Professional Whitening Floss, $9

Well, we’ve seen it all now. A floss that not only removes bacteria an plaque with baking soda but also whitens teeth using Calprox. It’s a “safe, clear bleaching ingredient that breaks down the protein pellicle, which is the sticky film that bacteria and stains adhere to on your teeth.” And it comes in a refreshing mint flavor so needless to say, we’re adding this to our dental regime.

8. OVERNIGHT TREATMENT: COLGATE Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, $25

You get the pen and an overnight stand too. Apply to teeth before bed – the formula dries quickly – and brush your teeth when you wake up. You’ll start to see results in about a week but two weeks of treatment is recommended for ultra pearly whites. A brighter smile and all you have to do is sleep?! Sign us up.



9. MOUTHWASH: LUMINEUX ORAL ESSENTIALS Whitening Mouthwash, $12

A delicious blend of coconut, lemon peel, and sage oils are paired with mints and Dead Sea salt to rinse your way to whiter teeth without any sensitivity you get from some peroxide-based mouthwashes. All of the brand’s products are clinically tested by independent university labs too and found this wash improved teeth up to 7 shades brighter.



10. CHEWING GUM: TRIDENT White with Micro Crystals, $2

Many think whitening gum is all a gimmick but it can’t hurt, right? It has been clinically proven that if you chew 2 pieces 4 times a day, it helps remove stains. We like this sugar free version with small crystals that feel like their polishing our teeth. And naturally you have fresh breath so stock up!



