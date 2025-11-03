In a surprise twist, Teen Vogue is undergoing another major shift. The youth-focused Condé Nast title will be integrated into Vogue.com, according to Vogue Business. While continuing to report on a slate of cultural and career-focused topics, Teen Vogue will now be overseen by Chloe Malle, Vogue‘s recently appointed head of editorial content. Global Vogue Runway and Vogue Business director Nicole Phelps has also been promoted to run Vogue‘s fashion features team within the transition. Current editor-in-chief Versha Sharma, who’s led the title since 2021, will be leaving her position and Condé as a whole.

During her tenure, Sharma notably served as the first Indian-American editor-in-chief in Teen Vogue‘s history, and continued to further its wide-ranging coverage on social, political, and pop culture moments with distinctive meaning to younger generations. Her first issue featured Never Have I Ever‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan for August 2021, with additional diverse cover stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Sydney Sweeney, Phoebe Bridgers, Saweetie, Joe Locke and Kit Connor, Ice Spice, Aoki Lee Simmons, Keke Palmer, Christopher Briney, Alex Consani, KATSEYE, Vivian Wilson, Sadie Sink, and Lola Tung.

The major shift for Teen Vogue follows Vogue Business‘ integration onto Vogue.com this year as well, putting both—in addition to Vogue—under one platform. Launched in 2003, Teen Vogue was created with the goal of bringing more current news topics across fashion, beauty, and teen culture to young people across the country. The title’s first-ever covergirl was Lindsay Lohan, with subsequent stars including Zendaya, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Miranda Cosgrove, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Victoria Justice, Emma Watson, Chloë Grace Moretz, and more also landing covers over the years.

“As the media industry changes so quickly, we are thrilled to have Teen Vogue join the Vogue platform, allowing its content to reach a larger audience and inspire young people globally,” said Anna Wintour. “We’re so grateful for Versha’s leadership and the impact she’s had during her time at Teen Vogue. Her vision guided it through an important period of change, and she was instrumental in building out the Teen Vogue Summit. We all look forward to seeing what she does next, and wish her the best.”

As for Teen Vogue‘s future? The magazine’s allegedly kept just 25% of its staff on during the transition, marking the latest major round of editorial layoffs in 2025 that have affected titles including WWD, People, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, and many more. The title will also continue to promote initiatives including its two-week Vogue Fashion Summer School program for students before college, as well as its keynote Teen Vogue Summit to raise awareness on topics covered within the magazine.

