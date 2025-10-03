Taylor Swift’s New Album The Life Of A Showgirl Reveals Alleged Feuds With Charli XCX And Blake Lively

Someone call a referee! Taylor Swift has just released her hotly anticipated album The Life of a Showgirl, and it’s filled with a wave of new revelations from the musician’s personal life—among them, an alleged feud with Charli XCX. Fans apparently spotted references to the alternative singer in new Swift track “Actually Romantic,” Swift takes swings at an undisclosed colleague’s open drug usage and being name-called “Boring Barbie.” But that’s not all! The musician’s 2024 friendship split with Blake Lively is also rumored to have inspired new song “Cancelled!,” where Swift waxes on how she likes her friends “cloaked in Gucci and in scandal”—a potential reference to Lively’s longtime penchant for the Italian brand after being named its Gucci Premiere fragrance face in 2012. Elsewhere, the singer’s new songs also seem to delve into multiple stages of her relationship with Travis Kelce, the whirlwind nature of her viral Eras Tour (complete with a feature from Sabrina Carpenter!) and reclaiming her masters from former business colleague Scooter Braun. That’s showbiz!

Loewe Goes Minimalist Under Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez

The wait is over! Loewe revealed its first collection by new creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez today, which took a turn for the smoothly cool—much like the duo’s past work at Proenza Schouler—at Paris Fashion Week. Rather than only leaning on Loewe’s original heritage, McCollough and Hernandez nodded to its leather innovations while respecting its quirkier, more playful recent eras—and a sultry step in to the future. Sharply cut leather blazers, coats, minidresses, and oversized jackets were cast in single-toned colors or allover prints, many paired with a glossy, sculptural PVC bootie that made waves on Instagram. Meanwhile, oversized button-downs, relaxed trousers, and an assortment of smooth leather bucket totes instantly harkened to the nonchalant chicness of the pair’s Proenza days. However, Lowe’s penchant for the playfully whimsical could also be seen in asymmetrically cut skirts, floppy hats, and layered shirts—plus a primary color palette of bright red, yellow, blue, green, and orange, chicly contrasted with black and white. You can watch their full Spring 2026 collection below on the Spanish brand’s YouTube page.

Calvin Klein’s New Men’s Underwear Hits The Courts

Do you have your Calvins on? Jonas Kautenburger and Telma certainly do, modeling Calvin Klein‘s signature Intense Power range that’s just dropped sporty new styles for the fall season on Instagram. The line’s latest men’s iterations include micro-trunks and boxers for everyday wear, plus mesh-paneled Ultra Cooling iterations for a refreshing feel while on the go—all in crisp hues of blue and black, as seen on Kautenburger while posing in a tennis court. The women’s range is cast in similar shades, seen in versatile bras and briefs that prioritize ease and comfort with a stretchy fit, which Telma wears in shots on a breezy beach. If you’re ready to break a sweat, you can check out the latest Calvin Klein underwear styles now on the brand’s website.

Estee Lauder Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month With A New Pink Ribbon Collection

This season, Estée Lauder is raising funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) through its new Pink Ribbon collection. Released for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the beauty brand’s latest line includes special light pink packaging—complete with elegant ribbon prints—across its best-selling Advanced Night Repair serum, as well as its Transforming Hope Lip lipstick line and a new pink ribbon pin. A percentage of purchases of each of the aforementioned products will be donated to the BCRF to support its goals to study and find cures for breast cancer, bringing a deeper meaning to the label’s innovative beauty products. You can discover the full line—and learn more about Lauder’s work with the BCRF—on EsteeLauder.com.

