Taylor Swift Reveals New The Life of a Showgirl Album Covers

A diamond’s gotta shine! Taylor Swift’s glitzy new era is off to a sparkling start, as she just revealed new covers and imagery from her next album The Life of a Showgirl on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday. As shared on Instagram, the viral imagery by Mert and Marcus finds Swift posing against cabaret-esque curtains, mirrors, and red theater seats, as well as floating in a murky tub of water. Fitting into its namesake theme, Swift sparkles in crystal brad, body chains, headpieces, and plenty of feathers and embellished heels from labels like The Blonds and Rene Caovilla. The major news follows Swift’s initial reveal of the album’s name, as well as its deep orange and minty green color scheme, on Tuesday. The new record is out on October 3rd!

All images: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Rosalía Blooms For Elle’s September Issue

Love is in the air for Rosalía! The musician and actress is front and center for Elle‘s new September issue, spotlighting the spirit of romance and dynamic fall fashion. While sitting down with Suzy Exposito, Rosalía opens up on the demands of the entertainment industry, her upcoming fourth album, filming season 3 of Euphoria, relationship rumors, and dispelling gossip that she’s leaving music. Throughout, she pops in an array of red, black, and white looks from Dior, Zimmermann, Ferragamo, and Jennifer Behr, all captured in a bold editorial by Inez & Vinoodh.

“It’s funny when people say I quit music,” Rosalía said. “That’s impossible! If you are a musician, you can’t quit. Music is not something you can abandon. Sometimes it takes a second for you to be able to process what you’ve done. It’s a blessing in an artistic career to process things, or rewrite how it should have been done before—in your life or in anything. The immediacy of today’s rhythms is not the rhythm of the soul. And to create in an honest way, you have to know what rhythm you’re going with.”

All images: Inez & Vinoodh

Tommy Hilfiger’s Latest Collab Sets Sail With U.S. SailGP Team

Tommy Hilfiger‘s catching waves with his latest collaboration! The designer’s launched a new capsule line with the U.S. SailGP Team, inspired by competitive sailing’s high-intensity races, nautical culture, and its own archives. A color-blocked flag jacket, performance polo, ripstop sailing jacket, a knit hoodie, T-shirts, and sweaters make up the line, all in Hilfiger’s signature white, red, and navy hues—and further elevated by the brand’s flag accents as well. The capsule follows the launch of Hilfiger’s multi-year partnership as the U.S. SailGP Team’s official lifestyle partner, which began in 2024. You can shop the full collection now which retails from $50 to $499, now on TommyHilfiger.com.

“The U.S. SailGP Team is changing the face of sailing,” said Hilfiger. “Over the past 40 years, we’ve partnered across a wide range of sports, from competitive sailing to golf, tennis, soccer and skiing, but this is another level. SailGP is high-stakes and high-speed, reaching new audiences in iconic locations and inspiring a new generation. We are proud to be working with Mike Buckley and the U.S. SailGP Team as they lead this charge.”

All images: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Michaela Coel Covers British Vogue’s September Issue

British Vogue‘s latest covergirl is Michaela Coel! The magazine’s tapped the award-winning actress for its September issue, photographed by Harley Wier in sculptural and sheer looks by Chanel, Schiaparelli, Maison Close, and Ralph Lauren Collection. Coel’s feature arrives ahead of the release of her upcoming thriller film Mother Mary, which she stars in as a fashion designer alongside Anne Hathaway. The star discusses her role in-depth with writer Reni Eddo-Lodge, as well as potential plans for a future family, falling in love, and her additional role in The Christophers, which you can read now on Vogue.co.UK.

“There was something in her dialogue that felt very easy to me,” Coel said. “I’m a writer, even though I’m also an actor; I know what it’s like to live in the shadow of other people’s success. I know what it’s like to be a misspelt footprint in the stardom of somebody else. I could identify with that because a fashion designer is like a writer. When I talk with my friends who are fashion designers, there are a lot of parallels in our journeys.”

All images: Harley Weir/Courtesy of British Vogue

Brandon Maxwell Is Launching A Chic Home Collab With Pottery Barn

Brandon Maxwell is bringing his stylish flair to Pottery Barn! The designer took to Instagram to share a preview of his upcoming homeware collaboration, featuring a crisp white and dark blue color scheme. Timeless horizontal stripes and elegant toile are splashed across tablecloths, napkins, pillows, plates, and catch-all trays in the line, as seen in the new clip. When the full line launches on Friday, you can shop the collection in Pottery Barn boutiques and on PotteryBarn.com.

Ralph Lauren Unveils His Next NYC Show Location

Looks like Ralph Lauren is coming home for his next fashion show! The designer will host his Spring 2026 collection’s runway presentation in his Upper East Side showroom at 650 Madison Avenue, according to Yahoo! News. The event—which marks Lauren’s latest runway, following his Fall 2025 show at the Jack Shainman Gallery—will be held shortly before New York Fashion Week‘s official slate of shows, kicking off the Spring ’26 season with a bang. Though Lauren hasn’t showed inside the mansion boutique before, his runways are known for their ornate settings, which have included the Hamptons, Central Park’s Bethesda Terrace, and Wall Street.

