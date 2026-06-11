Yes, You Too Can Own Taylor Swift’s “Stevie Knicks” T-Shirt

Last night, Taylor Swift and her bevy of famous friends were seated courtside as the Knicks won their third game in the NBA finals against the San Antonio Spurrs. That put’s New York’s team just one game away from the Championship, which means nothing to me personally — I don’t care for basketball — but is a big deal to Knicks fans, who haven’t seen their team top the podium — leaderboard? I don’t know! — since 1973.

Anyway… back to Swift. She and her friends wore custom blue T-shirts that read “Stevie Knicks” — a play on the name of one of Swift’s all-time favorite singers — across the front in what looks like orange puffy paint. In fact, the texture of the lettering is reminiscent of the graphic tees kids used to wear in the 90s, which often had that sort of rough, nubbly texture. And even though the shirts are not official Knicks merchandise, it appears you can get your own on Etsy for a mere $28.

Not that I can guarantee this is the same place Swift got hers. But maybe. That or hers are fully custom, created under the guidance of one of her numerous assistant in collaboration with some if-you-know-you-know graphic t-shirt designer to the stars. Still, if you want one, they are available. You won’t get it before the next game of the series, which is in San Antonio on Saturday. And even if the Knicks lose that game and the next one and the series goes to seven, which seems unlikely, you probably still won’t have the t-shirt in time for that final game on June 19th, but who knows? Maybe you can email the seller and pay extra for a rush order. Worth a shot. If you’re a Taylor Swift fan. And a Knicks fan. And you wanna wear it to a party or something. Ooh! Or maybe for Halloween!

Whatever. The point is it is out there and available for purchase. Do with that information what you will.