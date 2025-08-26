Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged!

It’s a love story! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged, as shared this afternoon on Instagram.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift cleverly captioned the pair’s collaborated post, where the couple is surrounded by lush bouquets of pink and white roses. The academia references subtly nodded to her career in songwriting, as well as Kelce’s on the football field. We’re not crying, you’re crying!

The couple’s engagement comes after two years of dating. Since 2023, Swift and Kelce’s relationship has been a fixture in the media, from her appearances at his Kansas City Chiefs football games—as well as the 2024 Super Bowl—to their NYC date-night outings. Kelce even made a special appearance onstage during Swift’s Eras Tour in June 2024, romantically carrying her in a segment tied to her black-and-white-hued album The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift’s joyous news follows the viral announcement of her upcoming twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, marking an especially eventful August for the singer. Now, we just have one question: who made the ring? Hopefully—along with details on Swift’s brown leather sandals, tennis bracelet, and bejeweled heart earrings, which we know chicsters will be recreating ASAP along with her striped Polo Ralph Lauren dress—all will be revealed soon. Congratulations to the happy couple!

All images: Taylor Swift/Courtesy of Instagram

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.