Target Partners With LoveShackFancy for Back-to-School

Just in time for the back-to-school shopping season, LoveShackFancy and Target have partnered on a massive collection of more than 200 items across apparel, accessories, beauty, school supplies, and more. Known for its whimsical prints and devoted following, LoveShackFancy brings its signature aesthetic to an exclusive assortment designed especially for tweens and teens, with most items priced under $25.

“During the back-to-school season, guests want products that help them show up with confidence while still delivering great value,” said Tara Russell, Target’s senior vice president of apparel and accessories, via a release. “Target’s partnership with LoveShackFancy meets that need with a collection that is beautiful, fun, affordable and inspiring — designed to make everyday moments feel special and memorable.”

While Target and LoveShackFancy have partnered before, this collaboration takes things to a new level, bringing together multiple categories and national brand partners — including Yoobi, Wet Brush, Goody, Case-Mate and Wild— within a single collection.

To celebrate the collection, many Target stores will feature chandeliers, bows, and signage inspired by LoveShackFancy’s aesthetic. And at 1,800 participating Target stores, guests can also redeem a ticket for an exclusive LoveShackFancy x Target tote with signature pink hues and a bold floral wraparound print, while supplies last.

“Back-to-school is such a special time!” said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, LoveShackFancy’s founder and creative director. “There’s so much excitement around a new school year and all the possibilities ahead. My daughters and I have a tradition of matching for the first day of school; we look forward to it every year! I wanted to capture that feeling in this Target collection and bring a little LoveShackFancy magic to every part of a girl’s day. This is the largest collaboration we’ve ever done, and what makes it so exciting is that it touches every part of her day, from fashion and tech accessories to hair, beauty, and school supplies. Partnering with Target has allowed us to bring the LoveShackFancy world to so many more girls in a way that feels truly special. My hope is that every piece brings a little joy to the school year ahead.”