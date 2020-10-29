Tanya Taylor’s New Color Therapy Tees Will Bring A Smile To Your Face—And They’re For A Good Cause!

With less than a week to go, election stress is real. Enter: the concept of color therapy, which can help lull you into a state of calm once more. With that in mind, designer Tanya Taylor is partnering with Pantone to launch an exclusive t-shirt capsule called the Color Therapy Capsule, in order to help adults and children rebalance and spark sartorial joy.

This new collection’s name is a nod to the Color Therapy painting classes that the New York City-based designer (famous for her hand-painted prints) began operating in 2018. The premise of the classes, which took place throughout the country and in children’s hospitals, focused on associating color with emotion and finding therapeutic solace in creating art with those shades.

The campaign to go alongside the launch features photographer Gray Benko and her two impossibly cute children, alongside writer and transgender rights activist Raquel Willis.

The size-inclusive t-shirt offering consists of three colors, cherry-picked for their powerful—and positive—psychological impact. PANTONE 15-2913 Lilac Chiffon, PANTONE 18-3946 Baja Blue, and PANTONE 16-5721 Marine Green were all chosen to invoke emotions such as confidence, creativity, and calm. It’s the tonal tonic we need right now!

The partnership marks Taylor’s first foray into childrenswear, and will see the designer use 20% of net sales from the collection to go towards a donation of reusable colorful cotton face masks, which will be distributed to students aged between 3-12 years at New York City public schools. (Since March, the brand has already donated some 30,000 masks to hospitals in need.)

The colorful garments, which cost $95, will be sold on TanyaTaylor.com and will be available in children’s sizes XS-XL, and adult sizes XS-3X. Get yours here!

