Sydney Sweeney’s Lingerie Promo Stunt Could Land Her in Legal Trouble

Did you know Sydney Sweeney launched her own lingerie brand today? Well, she did. With a little financial assistance from Jeff Bezos, which explains her previously inexplicable attendance at the Bezos/Sanchez wedding last summer.

Anyway, the line is called Syrn and according to a press release from the nascent bra company it is “a playground for self-expression, inviting women to explore all sides of themselves without explanation or apology.”

“I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are,” said Sweeney in the same press release. “I love working on cars, I go water skiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet then go home to snuggle my dogs.”

And when she’s done with all that, sometimes she likes to climb up to the Hollywood sign with a camera crew and a bunch of bras and do a little unauthorized promotional shoot. One that could, potentially, land her in a bit of legal trouble, according to TMZ.

Apparently, Sweeney’s crew received authorization from FilmLA to shoot at the iconic Hollywood landmark, but they failed to get permission from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the intellectual property rights to the sign.

Sweeney and her crew were also supposed to keep their distance from the sign, which they did not, as Sweeney climbed the H and stung it with a selection of her bras.

So exactly how much trouble is Sweeney in? Not much. Probably none at all, honestly. The video she made of the shoot is, at the time of this posting, still live on her Instagram.

And she did take the bras down after the shoot was over. Although according to TMZ a number of them ended up littering the ground around the sign after they left. Of course, whether one considers Sydney Sweeney’s bras trash or treasure, really depends on how you feel about Sydney Sweeney.