Chic ReportNews

Swarovski’s new Campaign with Airana Grande Is Just So Gorgeous!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning

Whatever Swarovski is paying Ariana Grande these days, it is 1000% worth every freaking penny, because their latest campaign with the superstar is so goergeous we can hardly stand it!

“Bursting with joy and vibrant color, Swarovski Summertime marks an extravagant and expressive moment,” said the brand via a release. “Global brand ambassador Ariana Grande takes her pick of playful pieces and juicy color combinations in the summer brand campaign, embodying the more-is-more energy of the season. From candy-colored jewelry and strawberry-adorned designs to delectable fruit charms, Swarovski Summertime offers a fresh aesthetic for those who are ready to express themselves to the fullest.”

Honestly, what Giovanna Engelbert has done since taking over as global creative director of Swarovski is nothing short of miraculous and her partnerships with Grande are a highlight season after season.

Seriously, who else but these two could make a crystal covered strawberry look so damned appealing?

Check out the rest of the campaign below (sans Grande) below. And head to Swaorvski.com to shop the collection now.

You may also like

Seanna Pereira Steps Into Her Pop Era!

The Golden Globe Nominations Are Out!

Tom Ford’s Next Film, Michelle Obama’s Radiant...

Christian Siriano On Oprah, Lizzo, Project Runway...

Parties, Parties, Parties! LoveShackFancy Hits The Beach,...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Bvlgari’s Sporty Soirée, Armani’s...

Oscars 2025: Top Looks We Loved From...

Ariana Grande Embraces Romantic Sparkle For Her...

National Board of Review Gala 2025: All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.