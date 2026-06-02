Swarovski’s new Campaign with Airana Grande Is Just So Gorgeous!

Whatever Swarovski is paying Ariana Grande these days, it is 1000% worth every freaking penny, because their latest campaign with the superstar is so goergeous we can hardly stand it!

“Bursting with joy and vibrant color, Swarovski Summertime marks an extravagant and expressive moment,” said the brand via a release. “Global brand ambassador Ariana Grande takes her pick of playful pieces and juicy color combinations in the summer brand campaign, embodying the more-is-more energy of the season. From candy-colored jewelry and strawberry-adorned designs to delectable fruit charms, Swarovski Summertime offers a fresh aesthetic for those who are ready to express themselves to the fullest.”

Honestly, what Giovanna Engelbert has done since taking over as global creative director of Swarovski is nothing short of miraculous and her partnerships with Grande are a highlight season after season.

Seriously, who else but these two could make a crystal covered strawberry look so damned appealing?

Check out the rest of the campaign below (sans Grande) below. And head to Swaorvski.com to shop the collection now.