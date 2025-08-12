Susan Plagemann Exits WME Fashion

Susan Plagemann is stepping down from her role as president of WME Fashion, according to Puck. The former Condé publisher’s exit was shared on Friday with the wider WME Fashion group, including The Wall Group, IMG Models, and Art + Commerce. During her chapter at WME, which began in 2022, Plagemann aimed to create standard operations across the group’s various companies—and brought it some structure. However, her tenure wasn’t without its challenges, as WME dropped its New York Fashion Week events partnership and didn’t identify its “broader mission” while she was at the helm. In the interim, there haven’t been any larger changes or successors announced; IMG Models and The Wall Group will continue to be led by Ali Bird, Jeni Rose, and Kate Stirling, while Art + Commerce will be led by Sally Singer. However, there’s likely to be changes hitting WME soon, since its parent company Endeavor recently went private and has a controlling stake in UFC and WWE’s owner TKO. At this time, Plagemann’s next move also has yet to be determined—but the industry is watching. Stay tuned!

Emma Stone Is Vogue‘s September Covergirl

Extra, extra! Vogue‘s officially found its September covergirl in Emma Stone. The Oscar-winning actress fronts the magazine’s latest issue in Louis Vuitton couture and denim, photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth. Within the accompanying editorial, she looks plucked straight from the set of a Yorgos Lanthimos set in a combination of both elegant and whimsically rustic Vuitton attire, from petal-like jumpsuits to crocheted separates. While sitting down with Jason Gay for her feature profile, Stone further opens up on her experience winning two Oscars—as well as parenting daughter Louise Jean, her upcoming film Bugonia, and her longtime friendship with designer Nicolas Ghesquière—who she’s also become a muse for at Vuitton.

“Nicolas is just somebody you can sit, have dinner with, talk about life and everything going on,” Stone said. “The only relationship I had like that with a designer was with Alber [Elbaz], who I miss terribly. He was so human and loving. Nicolas has that kind of humanity to him.”

All images: Jamie Hawkesworth

Taylor Swift Announces Her Next Album…With A Little Help From Travis Kelce!

Are you ready for Taylor Swift‘s next era? The musician just announced her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on beau Travis Kelce‘s “New Heights“ podcast, according to People. Swift started a countdown to the news on her website as well, which expired at 12:12 a.m. on August 12th. The announcement comes months after Swift reacquired the masters to her first six albums, ending her chapter of re-recording each as a “(Taylor’s Version)” record—a movement that grew since Red (Taylor’s Version) was released in 2021. Though The Life of a Showgirl has yet to set a release date, Swift’s website does state the album’s vinyl record, CD, and cassette versions will be shipped to fans before Oct. 13—which hints at a potential fall launch.

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez! After eight years of dating, Ronaldo proposed Rodriguez, which she shared on Monday with a romantic Instagram post on Monday. “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” Rodriguez’s caption read in Spanish. Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been an item since 2017, and currently share five children together—as well as Ronaldo’s eldest son from a previous relationship, according to Page Six. With millions of likes, it’s clear that the world is awaiting the pair’s nuptials—including a star-studded crowd sharing well wishes in the comments, including Charlotte Tilbury, Bebe Rexha, Camila McConaughey, and Piers Morgan.

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

