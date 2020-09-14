Check out Supima’s First Ever Digital Magazine

For 13th year of the Supima Design Competition, Supima partnered with America’s leading design schools: Drexel University, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Fashion Institute of Technology, Kent State University, Parsons School of Design, and Rhode Island School of Design. Each school nominated one of its top graduating seniors as a finalist for the Supima Design Competition.

Earlier this year, each of the competition’s six designers was assigned a faculty mentor, provided fabric from Supima’s most prestigious brand partners, and asked to create capsule collections of women’s eveningwear that highlighted the unique characteristics of Supima cotton. The Supima Design Competition required each designer to rethink familiar fabric conventions—the woven fabrications customarily used as high-end shirting; the fine jersey that goes into luxury tops and lingerie; and the sturdy denims, velveteens, and twills that make up premium jeans and sportswear. With campuses closed and finalists spread out across the country self-quarantining, this year’s SDC presented a unique set of challenges.

Determined to move forward with this year’s presentation, the team at Supima, including mentor Bibhu Mohapatra, held countless virtual meetings and fittings, to make the 2020 Supima Design Competition a reality. During these unprecedented times, Supima was more committed than ever to showcasing these newly minted designers to the fashion community and consumers across the globe in a new, virtual format that was broadcast live on September 10th.

The designs were judged completely digitally on originality, execution, and ability to showcase Supima, America’s luxury cotton. And now you can see all of the amazing designs in the company’s very first digital magazine. Click here to see all the fabulosity from these dedicated students of fashion!

