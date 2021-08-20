SUPIMA has announced the dates and designers for the 14th annual SUPIMA Design Competition where design students from around the country compete for a financial prize of $10,000 and recognition from top industry leaders. The competition will be held during New York Fashion Week on September 9th with students creating eveningwear capsule collections created with SUPIMA cotton fabrics.

Returning for a second year as host, stylist and image architect, Law Roach will MC the live fashion show and is joined by judges including Nicola Formichetti, Fern Mallis, Edward Barsamian, Luke Meagher, Kelly Augustine, Godfrey Deeny, The Daily’s Freya Drohan, Gianluca Longo, Emilia Petrarca, Avril Graham, Claire Thomson Jonville, Rajni Jacques, Maria Bernad, Tyler McCall, Tati Cotliar, Shibon Kennedy, and the 2016 SDC winner Jeffrey Taylor.

“Given some of the challenges we are still facing, we are so proud of this year’s group of finalists.” Buxton Midyette, VP of marketing and promotions for SUPIMA says. “They are all extremely talented and have been able to embrace the true meaning of the SDC with their creativity and innovation. After last year’s shift to a completely virtual format, we are thrilled to announce that we will be showing live once again. ”

Without further ado…The finalists are Cat Pfingst of Drexel University, Jiarui Cai of Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Yitao Li of Fashion Institute of Technology, Alana Tolliver | Kent State University, Yuki Xu | Rhode Island School of Design, and Bora Kim | School of Art Institute of Chicago. (Watch this space in the following weeks to learn more about the designers.) Designer Bibhu Mohapatra will join the SDC for his seventh year as mentor to the finalists.

SUPIMA is non-profit organization that promotes the use of American grown Pima cotton around the world.

