Grab your SPF and let’s go. There’s a new Louis Vuitton pop-up space in Soho that’ll convince you you’ve hopped on a plane and sayonara’d your way out of the city.

Created by artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquière, the new“By the Pool” space opens to the public today and will be accessible through the end of May. As the name would suggest, it boasts a specially-designed blue curved tile interior walls and floor, mimicking the feeling of going swimming.

While it’s hard to compete with the immersive surroundings, the brand’s Spring Summer ’21 collection does a good job at stealing your attention away. In fact, the pop-up is the perfect setting for the bright, playful, vacation-inspired ready to wear, accessories and leather goods on display. Think: beachwear, beach towels, sarongs, sneakers, and sandals for the getaway you’re either finally going on—or mentally dreaming about. There’s also gifting items and collector’s items pieces, such as a skimboard, notebook, straw set, and coasters.

Then, there’s the focus on house classics like Capucines and NeoNoe bags, reimagined to capture the feeling of an endless summer. Which, really, is the vibe we all need and deserve right now.

Get your Vitamin D fix at 122 Greene Street in Soho right now—and peruse some highlight’s from the brand’s Spring Summer ’21 offering, lensed by Steven Meisel, below in the meantime!

