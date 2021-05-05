Summer Is Coming! And We’ll All Be Wearing Devon Windsor Swim!

Mama-to-be Devon Windsor has launched the Spring Summer ’21 campaign for her eponymous swimwear brand. Landing in and brightening up our inboxes on a gray day, it’s a welcome reminder that the sunny season is indeed just around the corner.

Known for its flattering and trend-inspired silhouettes, Devon Windsor Swim incorporates everything from fire-emoji worthy styles for the daring, to more modest one pieces. This season, the model’s popular two-year-old brand has expanded on its offering of coverups, with the addition of mesh beach dresses with alluring beach-to-bar details.

Of course, staples that routinely sell out, like the Lila Jacket and Piper Skirt, and both ruffled and minimalist bikini tops, bottoms, and suits are all back too—with prices starting at $60. This time around, we’re lusting after the vintage-inspired houndstooth set, knotted belt and strap detailing, flirty zebra print, and ’70s-meets-sporty suits with retro tortoiseshell buckle belts. Put simply: our Memorial Day Weekend outfits are heating up!

The sultry campaign was also photographed, once again, by the 27-year-old’s husband, Jonathan Barbara. See the gorgeous images and compile your wishlist ASAP as the collection goes live on devonwindsor.com and selected retailers today.

