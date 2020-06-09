9 Footwear Styles to Get You Feeling Summer Ready

Summer body can wait, but new shoes can’t! With the sunny warm weather upon us, it is time to up your footwear game, here are some chic styles to consider, ranging from practical to an evening out (hopefully!) to pool slides.

1. Bally Caroll Sandals, Price: $402

2. 8 BY YOOX Pumps in Pastel Blue, Price: $140

3. BCBG MAXAZRIA Dana Slide Sandals with Swarovski Crystals, Price: $298

4. Chinese Laundry Solar Sandal, Price: $59.95

5. Marcelo Burlon, County of Milan Cross Logo Pool Slides, Price: $88

6. Franco Sarto Mandy Sandal, Price: $109

7. Ritch Erani NYFC Barbara Mules, Price: $349

8. Sebago Dan Clog Waxy W – Yellow Mimosa, Price: $140

9. Joie Eidel Ruffled Leather Slide Sandals, Price: $138.38

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip