9 Footwear Styles to Get You Feeling Summer Ready

by Nandini Vaid
Summer body can wait, but new shoes can’t! With the sunny warm weather upon us, it is time to up your footwear game, here are some chic styles to consider, ranging from practical to an evening out (hopefully!) to pool slides.

1. Bally Caroll Sandals, Price: $402

BALLY

2. 8 BY YOOX Pumps in Pastel Blue, Price: $140

8 by YOOX

3.  BCBG MAXAZRIA Dana Slide Sandals with Swarovski Crystals, Price: $298

BCBG MAXAZRIA

4. Chinese Laundry Solar Sandal, Price: $59.95

Chinese Laundry

5.  Marcelo Burlon, County of Milan Cross Logo Pool Slides, Price: $88

Marcelo Burlon, County of Milan

6. Franco Sarto Mandy Sandal, Price: $109

Franco Sarto

7.  Ritch Erani NYFC Barbara Mules, Price: $349

Ritchie Erani

8. Sebago Dan Clog Waxy W – Yellow Mimosa, Price: $140

Sebago

9. Joie Eidel Ruffled Leather Slide Sandals, Price: $138.38

