The Daily Darren: How to Build Your Summer Wardrobe

There’s a moment every year when you realize your wardrobe is not quite set up for the season ahead. The sun appears, plans start to stack up, and suddenly you are rotating the same couple of outfits on repeat. Building a summer wardrobe is less about buying more, and far more about buying smarter. The foundation is fabric. If it does not breathe, it does not belong. Linen, lightweight cotton, seersucker, chambrays, and soft blends are what will carry you through. The difference is immediate, not just in how you look, but in how you feel. Clothes should move with you in summer, not work against you.

White Cotton Chino Shorts, REISS, $138; Single Breasted Unstructured Notch Lapel Jacket, THOM SWEENEY, $2965

Start with a strong core. Two or three great shirts, a mix of short sleeve and long sleeve, ideally in white, soft blue, and a subtle stripe. A button down Oxford in a boxy cut is always a good call. Add a couple of knit polos for those moments when a shirt feels too formal but a T shirt is not enough.

Colby 5910 Button-Down Collar Striped Oxford Shirt, NN07, $175; Honeycomb-Knit Organic Cotton Polo Shirt, MR P, $270; Gallery Snap Shirt, JOHN ELLIOTT, $248

Then build out your trousers. A pair of tailored chinos, a lightweight wool or linen trouser, and a more relaxed denim option with a slightly wider leg will cover most scenarios. Shorts are where restraint pays off. A tailored pair that comes to just above the knee in neutral tones, like this pair from Reiss, is a must. They should feel like a considered part of your wardrobe, not an afterthought you throw on when it is hot.

Samuel straight leg tailored chinos, MR P, $210; Mamhood Straight-Leg Pleated Linen & Silk-Blend Trousers, CANALI, $1250; Relaxed fit jean, SANDRO, $360

Then comes the piece that quietly does the heavy lifting, the summer suit. Lightweight, softly structured, and easy to wear. Choose something in a versatile tone, sand, olive, washed navy or light blue, and it will take you from weddings to dinners to summer garden events without missing a beat. Break it up and it becomes even more valuable. The jacket with chinos or shorts, the trousers with a knit, suddenly you have multiple looks from one investment.

Tailored Fit Milano Suit in light green, also available in light blue, SUIT SUPPLY, $959

Footwear should feel just as considered. A good suede loafer is hard to beat. Or if you’re more of boat shoe person, try one of this season’s lighter shades or prints. I will say, if you’re only adding one pair then I’d go for a black leather loafer which is super versatile. A pair of clean white trainers for day to day, and perhaps a woven or softer leather sandal for evenings or travel. The goal is ease, but still with intention.

Black Leather Loafer, BANANA REPUBLIC, $240; Soft leather penny loafers, MASSIMO DUTTI, $220; The Ravello Boat Shoe, ROTHYS, $119

Colour is where summer gets interesting. Instead of stark contrasts, think tonal. Layers of the same color family, mixed through different textures, create a look that feels elevated without trying too hard. Cream with ecru, sage with olive, navy with soft blue. It is subtle, but it makes all the difference. Looks with minimal effort but maximum impact. Accessories are the finishing touch. A proper pair of sunglasses, a simple leather belt, a watch you can wear every day. Nothing overdone, just small details that pull everything together. And finally, edit. The strongest summer wardrobes are not the biggest ones; they are the ones where everything works together. Every piece should earn its place and offer at least two or three ways to wear it.

Draped Linen Lounge Lizard Shirt, BUCK MASON, $178; Orange Linen Shirt, SUIT SUPPLY, $139

That is where the real value lies: a wardrobe that feels effortless, works across every part of your life, and lets you get dressed without overthinking it. Exactly how summer should feel.

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