Stuart Weitzman Brings the Wild Side to the Hamptons With an Exotic Escape

Summer entertaining reached new heights as Stuart Weitzman welcomed friends of the brand for an unforgettable, exotic escape at the Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton. Hosted by Stuart Weitzman President Jonathan Lelonek, the stylish soirée brought together fashion insiders, creators, editors, and taste makers for an evening celebrating the brand’s latest summer collection in true East End fashion.

Guests, including Janell Roberts, Becky Penhos, Blake Evin Rayfield, Bailey Taylor, and Nathalia Montis, mingled among lush tropical florals, exotic greenery, and beautifully designed spaces that transformed the Hamptons setting into a faraway paradise. With signature cocktails flowing and golden hour providing the perfect backdrop, attendees embraced effortless summer dressing in Stuart Weitzman’s coveted sandals, woven styles, and elegant heels.

The immersive experience reflected the brand’s signature aesthetic—timeless sophistication infused with modern glamour. Palm fronds, botanical-inspired décor, and elevated entertaining details created a transportive atmosphere while showcasing the relaxed luxury synonymous with both Stuart Weitzman and the Hamptons lifestyle.

Throughout the evening, guests previewed the latest seasonal collection featuring versatile sandals, espadrilles, sculptural heels, and chic warm-weather essentials designed to take women from seaside lunches to elegant summer soirées with ease.

As conversations continued well past sunset, the event served as the perfect kickoff to Hamptons season, reinforcing Stuart Weitzman’s reputation for creating memorable experiences that extend beyond fashion. Bringing together some of the industry’s most stylish women for an evening of effortless elegance, Exotic Escape proved once again that no one does summer entertaining quite like Stuart Weitzman.