Steve Madden’s The Fresh New Face In Sag Harbor

Steve Madden is headed Out East! The designer has set up shop in Sag Harbor, opening his latest boutique amid the bustling locale at 32 Main Street. His store is certainly prime Hamptons real estate, with both a central location and a relaxed, breezy aesthetic that’s instantly reminiscent of the nautical town.

“Being based here, I can feel how the vibe aligns,” Madden says. “It’s all about giving customers something fresh. I look forward to being in Sag Harbor and offering an even better shopping experience.”

Indeed, Sag Harbor’s charmingly coastal aesthetic directly inspired the look and layout of Madden’s Main Street shop. Its 720 square feet are outfitted through a clean, easygoing lens, with natural sunlight pouring through the windows. Locally sourced artworks and furniture complete the space with bursts of texture and color, while also establishing it as a unique Sag hot spot.

Though Madden’s latest boutique in an especially luxe location, he’s still held on to his signature cheeky humor and distinct downtown flair. Just look at his branded photo booth in the center of the main floor, ideal for snapping selfies and shoe photos for social media. Or check out his whimsical new capsule collection with viral French artist Thomas Lélu, an exclusive launch found only at his Sag Harbor boutique. Lélu’s hand-scrawled quotes are seen across limited-edition teacups, tote bags, baseball hats, and notebooks, bringing both creatives’ humorous charm into everyday items. Plus, with affordable price tags ranging from $19 to $25, the capsule’s pieces make the perfect Sag Harbor souvenir—or great supplies for artistically inclined students before school starts.

Naturally, Madden’s latest styles are displayed throughout the space, emphasizing lightweight, versatile, and glamorous pieces perfect to wear all summer long—whether on a sunset Sag Harbor stroll or for a beach outing. Details like woven raffia, glossy jelly finishes, shimmering metallics, and glistening-all-over beading decorate popular styles like Madden’s thick-soled Bigmona sandals and ’90s-esque Tracie thong heels. Meanwhile, an array of sandals, slides, slip-ons, flats, mules, and pumps, plus sweet shoulder, clutch, and top-handled bags, are each bedecked with the same accents fit for any summertime event.

With his Sag Harbor store, Madden is also strengthening his community bonds beyond shopping. The designer’s personal love of Sag Harbor inspired him to offer treats for guests and their pets to enjoy, like poppi sodas, Supergut prebiotic bars, and Steve Madden–branded dog treats. And when customers check out, each will receive a special handout—titled “Steve’s Favorite Spots”—that features Madden’s personal recommendations for restaurants, sights, and more. Anyone can enjoy his new Sag Harbor store, which is officially open for business from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, as well as 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Happy shopping!

All images: Courtesy of Steve Madden.

