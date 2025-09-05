Step Out In Style With These 11 Made In Italy Shoe Brands!

Incredible craftsmanship, great design, and the finest materials define fashion that’s proudly “Made in Italy.” Allora, we’ve got the scoop on 79 Italian fashion and accessories brands showing at Coterie this season from September 14–16 at the Javits Center that you absolutely won’t want to miss.

Brador Handcrafted in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, Brador uses vegetable-tanned leathers and unique dye and wax processes to create shoes, particularly sandals, with a vintage and artisanal feel.(ja24252n@gmail.com; Booth 5205)

Brunate For nearly a century, Brunate has been known and loved for its high-quality materials and for turning out timeless styles with subtle flair. Think: classic block heels with animal-print detailing or ballet flats in quilted denim. (roberto@theprivatedesign.com; Booth 5334)

Calò Rising footwear brand Calò is known for its attention to detail and artisanal quality. Operated by the second generation of its family-run business, Calò specializes in timeless boots, loafers, and sneakers made with comfort and endurance. (antonio@tuscanyandcompanynyc.com); Booth 7544)



Cristina Millotti Founder Millotti Natalfranco opened his first shoe factory in the Tuscan city of Arezzo circa 1967 Almost six decades later, the Cristina Millotti brand continues to be a go-to for quality affordable footwear. (roberto@theprivatedesign.com; Booth 5332)

Discotex Inspired by nightlife, Discotex designs for after-hours regulars, like DJs, performers, and clubgoers. Founder Francesca Strigi Loddo merges fashion, music, and sustainability into dance floor–ready shoes made from recycled and deadstock materials. (francesca@ube-studio.com; Booth 5107)

Donna Carolina Casual elegance meets irresistible comfort when it comes to Donna Carolina’s chic booties, lace-up boots, ballerina flats, and low heels. (emiliano.baccarini@ultramoda.com; Booth 5330)

Giovanni Fabiani Synonymous with quality, style, innovation, and tradition, Giovanni Fabiani has been producing luxe shoes since 1971. (pv.amministrazione@giovannifabiani.it; Booth 5235)

Henry Beguelin Look for top-notch materials and distinctive hand-stitched detailing from this leather goods brand’s timeless handbags and footwear offerings. (jacopo@jacopofoti.com; Booth 6134)

Michele Lopriore This family-run label, now helmed by Michele’s son Mike, prides itself on the finest materials and expert craftsmanship made according to the Lopriore clan’s traditions of work, passion, and excellence. (lopriore@icloud.com; Booth 6163)

Nerogiardini Based in Italy’s Marche region, Nerogiardini offers stylish designs in the accessories space—specifically footwear and bags—for men, women, and children. (stephanie.pena@nerogiardini.it; Booth 5328)

Patrizia Bonfanti Marrying rigorous craftsmanship and an avant-garde design approach, Patrizia Bonfanti’s pieces are all handmade in Tuscany. (emiliano.baccarini@ultramoda.com;

Booth 5326)

