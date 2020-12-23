Model And Mom-of-Four Stella Tennant Dies Suddenly, Aged 50

Scottish model Stella Tennant has died, five days after her 50th birthday. The aristocratic supermodel, who is the granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, is remembered as one of the most prolific models of the 1990s.

In a statement, her family said: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020.”

The press announcement reads, “Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”

According to PA, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Duns, Scottish Borders, around 11.30am on Tuesday 22 December following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. Her next of kin have been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Tennant married French-born photographer turned osteopath David Lasnet in 1999 and the couple have four children together: Iris, 15, Jasmine, 17, Cecily, 20, and Marcel, 22. After 21 years of marriage, it was announced in the Daily Mail in August that the had split earlier this year.

The industry muse rose to fame in the early 1990s, modeling for French, British, and Italian Vogue as well as Harper’s Bazaar. She was selected by Karl Lagerfeld to become the new face of Chanel later on in the decade and she also appeared in campaigns for the likes of Calvin Klein, Alexander McQueen, Hermes, Versace, and Burberry. Most recently, she opened the runway show for Valentino Haute Couture this January.

Tributes from industry leaders have poured in on social media.

Stella Tennant, my god. This year just takes and takes. Always one of my very favourite models, because she just seemed so kind. I always loved best the photos of her with her kids https://t.co/8KdgPwwULR — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) December 23, 2020

Stella Tennant, the coolest of the aristo-models, has died. I’ll never forget seeing her walk in Helmut Lang shows. She defined off-hand chic. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) December 23, 2020

Part of the high-wattage class of supermodels of the 1990s and celebrated for an androgynous look that was instantly iconic, Stella Tennant most recently thrilled the audience when she opened Valentino's haute-couture show in January. At 50 years old, she was far too young. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/qYTxyTCZsp — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) December 23, 2020

Legends never die. Stella Tennant for Chanel SS96. RIP ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/qgCCr0BkHC — @PAM_BOY (@pam_boy) December 23, 2020

Very sad to hear the news about Stella Tennant’s passing. pic.twitter.com/Ep4r7GbDAi — hautelemode (@hautelemess) December 23, 2020

Stella Tennant represented so many different things throughout her iconic career, never truly stopped working, and will be terribly missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/x0HXTM9Qql — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 (@treytylor) December 23, 2020

