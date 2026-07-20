Stakt Is Here to Reinvent the Yoga Mat (And Not a Moment Too Soon!)

Fashionable workout gear seems to everywhere you look these days, but where are the stylish takes on non-wearables? The weights and bands and yoga mats? Stakt, that’s where. Not only are their products gorgeous — the perfect luxury accompaniment to your new Balenciaga workout set — they’re also innovative. Seriously, once you try one of their yoga mats, you’ll never go back.

We spoke with Stakt founders Millie Blumka Densing and Taylor Borenstein Servetnick to find out more about their game changing yoga mats and what’s next for the company as they continue their push to create better and more stylish workout equipment.

We had the idea for Stakt back in 2020 when home workouts became the norm and our old yoga mats just weren’t cutting it. We needed more support and versatility for the variety of workouts we were doing like sculpt, pilates, etc. and couldn’t find a mat that could keep up. We found inspiration through our own personal need and noticing many trainers we looked up to were rolling their mat in half to get extra support… we knew there had to be a better way.

The mats really are great. Especially as someone who prefers to work out at home. When did you realize you were onto something special there?

Millie: Probably when we sold out of our very first round of inventory. We launched in the end of October and were out of stock of our first 500 units by December. It was the first real proof that we hadn’t just built something for ourselves.

What do you think really sets you and your products apart?

Taylor: The mat is the original foldable fitness mat. It is a multi-purpose fitness mat, built for how people actually move: sculpt, pilates, HIIT and everything in between. It’s 2x thicker than the average yoga mat, so it’s genuinely supportive, and the foldable design means it doubles as a block to enhance or modify your routine.

Millie: That thinking runs through the whole product line. Our weights can flex from 2-4-6 pounds and our weighted vest is adjustable from 6 to 8 pounds with a zip-off liner making it easy to keep it clean. Every product we design is multipurpose.

Taylor: On price, we aim to sit in the middle of the premium equipment market. The Stakt Mat is $94 and the Pro is $128. Next to a basic mat that sounds like more, but it isn’t the right comparison. Across the line you’re getting multi-functional products, a mat that’s 2x thicker and folds into a block, weights that are 3-in-1, so you’re buying one thing instead of three, and one thing built to last.

If you could collaborate with anyone, who would it be and what would you want to do? Let’s manifest something!

Taylor: There are SO MANY! But one that has been in our heads for a while is Bloomingdale’s. We’ve been quietly obsessed with a specific collaboration idea for a while and we’re keeping it to ourselves for now, but consider this us manifesting. Bloomingdale’s, hi, we’d love to talk 🙂

Bloomingdale’s aside, what is next for the brand? New products? Colorways?

Millie: We’re really focused on building out the ecosystem around the mat so that whatever your routine looks like, Stakt has a piece of it. You can also expect some exciting new products and new colorways.

Taylor: Just as important is what we’re building off the mat. Community has always been the heart of this brand, and a lot of what’s coming next is about creating more ways for people to actually move together, through events, partnerships and real offline connection.

Check out Stakt’s full product range here.