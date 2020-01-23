Sofia Achaval’s Spring 2020 Couture Week Diary: Day 3

The Daily Front Row‘s Paris correspondent, Sofia Achaval de Montaigu, attends the shows at Spring 2020 Couture Week and lets us know what is going down on the biggest runways in the City of Lights.

Day 3: January 22, 2020

Maison Margiela

The day began with Maison Margiela’s show at the Hotel Coulange in the Le Marais neighborhood. The space was all pink: the chairs are walls were painted over in pink spray. The collection was inspired by the 1920s. Suits and skirts had hanging threads, while some of the coats were missing buttons. The eveningwear was centered around mostly see-through clothes, either in velvet or leather, with matching underwear. Some models had their hair covered with netting, and others had hats in different colors. Several outfits were combined with Reebook sneakers — a collaboration between the sports brand and the house. The soundtrack that accompanied the dramatic struts on the runway included songs by the late Malcolm McLaren, and Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin singing “Je t’aime Moi Non Plus”.

Valentino

Pierpaolo Piccioli presented not only his haute couture collection for Valentino at the Hotel Salomon Rothschild, but also an Instagram filter of a crystal mask. The luxury of the brand was seen on the runway in dresses with big volume, including one with red ruffles on the skirt and a pair of long ruffled gloves. Another “ruffly” device were feathers, present in a pink dress with ostrich feathers that came out the waist and up to the model’s face. Earrings were made in a classic fashion but in exaggerated proportions, while not the same could be said of the hairstyles: models had their hair tidily up and middle parted.

Jean Paul Gaultier

The end of the day arrived with Jean Paul Gaultier’s farewell after a 50 year career. The extravagant event took place at the Théatre su Châtelet with big guests! An old black and white movie screening a funeral scene kicked off for the show. A male voice came on stage singing Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black,” while a group of men carried a coffin amid dance moves. A model came out of the coffin in a striking white dress, followed by a string of suits. Among the celebrities that walked the runway were the Hadid sisters, Winnie Harlow, Karlie Kloss, Dita von Tease, Rossy de Palma, and Coco Rocha. For the end of the show, the curtain went up showing the backstage to the audience and revealing Jean Paul Gaultier himself, who was kissed and hugged by every model. It was a proper party!

