Chic Report

Sophie Sumner Takes Us Through Some of Retail’s Hottest Fall 2020 Collections

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Sophie Sumner (Patrick McMullan)

We don’t know anybody quite as cute and charismatic as Sophie Sumner, so she was the perfect person to send to COTERIE at the Javits Center to interview exhibitors on the floor. Watch as Sophie and her camera crew take in the show!

1. Pologeorgis, Estheme, and Nemozena

2. Cavanagh Baker and Mauritius 

3. Agent Red

4. Veronica M, Planet, and Ramy Brook

5. Best of the best from the ITA: Shaft Jeans, Suprema, Roberta Gandolfi, and MORE! 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

The ITA Returns to Coterie With a...

21 Biggest Takeaways From The Daily’s Coterie...

French Cashmere Brand Estheme Is About to...

Ramy Brook Sharp Reveals Plans for a...

Sarah Doggett Evenson Explains Why Fashion Isn’t...

Pologeorgis Is Revamping Vintage Patterns Through Digitization

The Daily Front Row and Jordan Barrett...

French Connection Goes 1970s-era French Bourgeois Chic...

Colleen Sherin Announced as New President of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.