Sophie Sumner Takes Us Through Some of Retail’s Hottest Fall 2020 Collections

We don’t know anybody quite as cute and charismatic as Sophie Sumner, so she was the perfect person to send to COTERIE at the Javits Center to interview exhibitors on the floor. Watch as Sophie and her camera crew take in the show!

1. Pologeorgis, Estheme, and Nemozena

2. Cavanagh Baker and Mauritius

3. Agent Red

4. Veronica M, Planet, and Ramy Brook

5. Best of the best from the ITA: Shaft Jeans, Suprema, Roberta Gandolfi, and MORE!

