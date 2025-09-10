Soma’s New Iconic Magazines Pop-Up Has Arrived For All Your NYFW Needs

Top of the morning! Lingerie brand Soma is making its New York Fashion Week debut with an exciting pop-up at Iconic Magazines, celebrating its latest Vanishing Edge designs. From 8am to 12pm this morning, the activation at 188 Mulberry Street allows guests to pick up free coffee, Bourke Street Bakery buns, and a new Vanishing Edge Lace Back panty style of their choice—all in the spirit of staying energized and prepared while on the go at NYFW!

“We are thrilled to bring Soma Intimates and NY Fashion Week together to celebrate the launch of the newest member of the Vanishing family—the Vanishing Edge Lace Back Panty—with a disruptive out of home campaign takeover,” CMO Lexy Onofrio says. “One of our first endeavors in the marketplace, we are excited to reach a new audience as well as remind our beloved customer that we are here for all her foundational wardrobe needs. Our Vanishing Edge Lace Back Panty represents the next evolution of our best-selling collection—combining no-show technology with a modern, lace design that’s both beautiful and functional.”

Attendees can visit the pop-up at Iconic’s café window, fully decked out with Soma’s latest sharp campaign—as well as different styles of its new Vanishing Edge Lace Back Panty, which is designed for a seamless, no-show fit. Shortly before opening, the pop-up previewed for guests including Natalie and Dylan Lim Suarez, Bella Rozes, Lacey Tann, Lara Eurdolian, and more, who are all racing around town this week.

Though its pop-up window is only open until 12pm, that’s not the end of the free treats! Soma will also drive its own branded sprinter van in New York City from September 11 to 13, gifting free Vanishing Edge panties across town. The activation’s closely tied to the brand’s values of practical comfortable and individual empowerment—plus a dash of cheeky humor, which we could all use between the shows. Be sure to stop by Iconic Magazines this week for your own caffeine boost—and a new lingerie drawer favorite!

All images: Shane Anderson

