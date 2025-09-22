Chic Report

Solé East Is Your Next Sweet Escape

We caught up with Solé East co-founder Dave Ceva on the chic resort's amenities, origins, and more

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
The Daily Front Row, September 2025, Sole East, resorts, hotels, Montauk, Out East, Hamptons
Solé East in Montauk (Courtesy of Solé East)

Montauk resort Solé East has become a true oasis Out East! We caught up with co-founder Dave Ceva about the space’s origins, luxe amenities, and more.

What was your vision for Solé East?
Just keeping it cool and super simple—surfer chic meets bohemian shabby chic. Luxury where it counts—Frette linens and incredibly comfortable beds. We took all the minibars out of the rooms to create the heart and soul of the property at our backyard restaurant, Seasalt. No attitudes! We want people to think of us as their home away from home. This is our 20th season. We love welcoming guests back year after year.

The resort’s serene rooms are filled with luxe linens and light.

What are your favorite amenities on the property?
Yoga in our hidden garden area, the chill firepit, and our bountiful hammocks.

Tell us about the Seasalt restaurant and what’s on the menu!
We serve super fresh seafood with a Mediterranean twist. Also, some favorite dishes we have found in our travels.

Take a dip in Solé East’s refreshing blue pool.

Is Solé East open all year long?
Unfortunately not, [only] May 1–October 31.

Why is it called Solé East?
We came up with the name when developing our property in Miami, Solé on the Ocean. “Solé” means “sun” in Italian, [so it was a] logical choice for a name with our next project Out East in Montauk.

The Seasalt restaurant features coastal-inspired cuisine.

What are your favorite things to do out here?
Mountain biking the endless trails in Hither Hills [and] surfing.

What does Solé East have lined up for autumn?
Our restaurant will be featuring a special fireside fall menu all season with reduced rates. We will be hosting weddings many weekends and corporate meetings midweek. The property sets up beautifully for corporate off-site meetings.

Solé East in Montauk

When will you start booking rooms for next summer?
Once the season ends, we’re busy with bookings for next season. 

All images: Courtesy of Solé East

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Molly Sims’ YSE Beauty Is Truly Skin...

Iman Is In Her Legend Era

Marianne Fonseca’s Gente Puts Brazilian Beauty In...

Unforgettable Moments From The Fashion Media Awards!

Sarah Harrelson Reflects On CULTURED’s Unique Rise...

JECT Holds The Secrets To The Fountain...

Ashwin Gane Is All About The Future...

Mary Alice Stephenson’s GLAM4GOOD Is Helping Fashion...

Pamela Hanson On Her Incredible Career Behind...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.