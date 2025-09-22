Solé East Is Your Next Sweet Escape

Montauk resort Solé East has become a true oasis Out East! We caught up with co-founder Dave Ceva about the space’s origins, luxe amenities, and more.

What was your vision for Solé East?

Just keeping it cool and super simple—surfer chic meets bohemian shabby chic. Luxury where it counts—Frette linens and incredibly comfortable beds. We took all the minibars out of the rooms to create the heart and soul of the property at our backyard restaurant, Seasalt. No attitudes! We want people to think of us as their home away from home. This is our 20th season. We love welcoming guests back year after year.

What are your favorite amenities on the property?

Yoga in our hidden garden area, the chill firepit, and our bountiful hammocks.

Tell us about the Seasalt restaurant and what’s on the menu!

We serve super fresh seafood with a Mediterranean twist. Also, some favorite dishes we have found in our travels.

Is Solé East open all year long?

Unfortunately not, [only] May 1–October 31.

Why is it called Solé East?

We came up with the name when developing our property in Miami, Solé on the Ocean. “Solé” means “sun” in Italian, [so it was a] logical choice for a name with our next project Out East in Montauk.

What are your favorite things to do out here?

Mountain biking the endless trails in Hither Hills [and] surfing.

What does Solé East have lined up for autumn?

Our restaurant will be featuring a special fireside fall menu all season with reduced rates. We will be hosting weddings many weekends and corporate meetings midweek. The property sets up beautifully for corporate off-site meetings.

When will you start booking rooms for next summer?

Once the season ends, we’re busy with bookings for next season.

All images: Courtesy of Solé East

