Skims Relaunches Their Wedding Shop

Skims is relaunching their bridal shop with a collection of lingerie, sleepwear, and accessories for men and women.

They’ve also dropped a pretty epic campaign with some very sexy models including “groom” Steven Kelly, who is, honestly, such an unrelenting smoke show that it’s hard to concentrate on anything else.

Here’s a picture of him in some silky pajama pants and another of him eating a rose.

Kelly has 1.3 million thirsty followers on Instagram and does not seem to be related to Canadian model-turned-actor Paul Anthony Kelly — you know, John F. Kennedy Jr. from FX’s ‘Love Story’ — though they do kind of look alike, right?

Like… not really. But if someone told you they were cousins, you’d totally believe them, right?

The point is Skims knows how to market a drop. And although this new wedding shop doesn’t officially launch until Thursday, March 19, but you can preview the collection here.

OR you can just check it out below, because we’ve got every skew as well. Prices range from $20 for mini logo claw hair clip to $298 for a feather-trimmed sheer white robe.

Men’s

Women’s

Accessories