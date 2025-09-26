Sarah Jessica Parker Is Astrea London’s New Global Creative Director

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker has a brand-new gig! The actress and entrepreneur has taken on the position as British jewelry brand Astrea London’s new global creative director, which she shared this morning with business partner Nathalie Morrison on Instagram. Within her new role, Parker will lead the creative vision for the label’s lab-grown diamond jewelry, which creates the top 1% of lab-grown diamonds in the world. Plus, she’ll launch her first curated collection for the brand later this year—chic! The new launch follows Parker’s past fashion ventures as the founder of her own namesake SJP fragrance collection and recently closed SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe line. Previously, she also served as Halston Heritage’s creative director from 2010-2011.

Net-A-Porter’s Natalie Massenet Withdraws Her Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband Erik Torstensson

In legal news, Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet has revoked the lawsuit she filed against ex-husband Erik Torstensson, according to Page Six. The lawsuit encompassed both suits in California and New York, where Massenet alleged claims of fraud, emotional distress, and breach of contract. Previously, Massenet filed her California suit after allegedly discovering Torstensson’s infidelity and drug addiction, which led to their split in May; she also claimed she’d spent $95 million to support Torstensson’s various business projects while he used funds for cocaine, ecstasy, and hiring prostitutes. In New York, Torstensson filed a child custody action with allegations of Massenet being controlling and heavily drinking. While there’s been no explanation as to why Massenet withdrew her lawsuit, the ongoing proceedings remain to be seen.

Emporio Armani Honors Giorgio Armani’s Legacy For Spring 2026

This morning, Emporio Armani brought both elegance and reverence to Milan Fashion Week, marking the first Armani show since Giorgio Armani passed away last month. With a flourish, draped jumpsuits, curved tops, and flowing trousers added a bohemian take to the label’s classic suiting and separates. Bold hints came in a selection of bow-tied tops, as well as gauzy sheer blouses, trousers, and ankle-length dresses in frosty blue shades. The lineup was glamorously finished with a range of glittering minidresses, chicly paired with satin-toed boots and glossy swinging statement necklaces. Every model clapped while walking during the show’s finale, presenting a powerful show of respect for the legendary late designer.

All images: Courtesy of Emporio Armani

Speaking Of Milan…MFW’s Runways Strut Forward For Spring 2026

As Milan Fashion Week continues, the Italian city’s show slate continued to dominate our feeds throughout this week! This morning, Tod’s revealed an artisanal lineup of stitched, stripe-paneled, and perforated leather coats, dresses, and preppy Gommino drivers. Sleek heels made a statement at presentations from Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi, and Giuseppe Zanotti, while dapper brogues and boots were on display at Santoni’s latest showcase. Meanwhile, dark glamour reigned on the runway for David Koma’s second Blumarine collection, a romantic take on fairy-tale dressing with sweeping caped dresses, flounced blouses, and plenty of sheer and lace textures. On Thursday, BOSS made a statement with a focus on razor-sharp tailoring and precision, with men’s and women’s suiting, knits, and easygoing tops and trousers cast in a distinct palette of browns, blacks, blues, beiges, and whites—all watched by BOSS heartthrob and men’s partner David Beckham in the front row! On Wednesday, Moschino presented a whimsical range inspired by recycling and repurposed fashion, complete with newspaper and trash can-shaped clutches, while Roberto Cavalli shone bright with a metallic lineup of shimmering dresses and separates by Fausto Puglisi. Coming up, keep an eye out for new collections from The Attico, Ferrari, JW Anderson, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, MSGM, Francesca Liberatore, and Giorgio Armani.

Matthew McConaughey Fronts Luke Jefferson Day’s First Man About Town Cover

It’s a new dawn at Man About Town! The UK magazine’s just launched its new October issue, fronted in a surprise move by Matthew McConaughey. The American star is outfitted in classic shirts, suiting, and denim for the occasion, as seen on ManAboutTown.TV.com. While speaking with son Levi McConaughey, he delves into his new poetry book Poems and Prayers, faith, humor, and working with Levi on Apple TV+’s survival film The Lost Bus. The moment also marks the first Man About Town issue in the tenure of dreamboat EIC Luke Jefferson Day—whose wardrobe of lace-up denim and leather we can’t wait to see back on the street style scene in Europe. Cheers!

“We were going to set, and all the lessons, teaching or prep was done. If you ain’t got it now, you ain’t got it,” McConaughey recalls. “I remember driving to work that day, and you had a steely look. You were not looking at me. You weren’t asking any questions. You were locked in, kind of looking out the window. We listened to music. We didn’t talk about the scene. You didn’t want to talk about it. You took ownership. You were like, ‘Yep, it’s game time.’ I could tell by the look in your eye, you were thinking, ‘I don’t need any more advice. Don’t hold my hand. Let me walk my own path now.’ That was a surprising but very cool moment for me, as your dad and as an actor. You were very present in it. You also made yourself very directable by [The Lost Bus director] Paul [Greengrass]. And as we played with scenes and changed things up, you rolled right with it.”

David Gandy Finally Launches His First Underwear Collection!

David Gandy and white underwear make a perfect pair—and now, he’s bringing the staple style to his own label! The dashing model and entrepreneur has just launched his first underwear collection for David Gandy Wellwear, which—in case you need to swoon before the weekend starts—he models himself in its sharp campaign. Core to the line are its soft, smooth trunks, as well as a coordinating range of T-shirts, tank tops, and lounge pants. With a sharp palette of white, dark blue, and black, the chic range is an effortless fit for any guy’s wardrobe—which you can shop online now.

All images: Courtesy of David Gandy WellWear

Maison Kitsuné Taps Abigail Smith As Its Next Creative Director

A chic new era is beginning at Maison Kitsuné! The French brand’s just named Abigail Smith as its new creative director, effective immediately. Smith’s new role will find her working with co-founders Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki on the design of the label’s fashion collections, with her first collection launching in Spring 2026. The British designer’s appointment follows past roles designing for Calvin Klein, Celine, Chloé, Burberry and Stella McCartney over the years.

“I have always admired Maison Kitsuné for its ability to blend fashion, music, and culture into a singular art de vivre,” Smith said. “My vision is to create a contemporary, functional wardrobe that reflects Parisian elegance while honoring the brand’s Paris–Tokyo identity.”

