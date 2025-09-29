Silvia Venturini Fendi Is Leaving Fendi

Surprise! Silvia Venturini Fendi is stepping down from Fendi, which the brand shared on Instagram today. Fendi’s exit, effective October 1, follows her lengthy tenure at her family’s brand since the late ’80s—which included her creation of the iconic Fendi Baguette bag in 1997 and longtime work with Karl Lagerfeld until his passing in 2019. The announcement also follows her last several celebrated collections marking Fendi’s 100th anniversary, the most recent of which launched to positive acclaim at Milan Fashion Week. As for Fendi’s next steps? She’ll be appointed honorary president at the brand, which will announce its new creative direction in “due time,” according to LVMH—and just when we thought the 2020’s creative director shuffle was over! Stay tuned!

Miranda Priestly Meets Anna Wintour At Dolce & Gabbana’s MFW Show

Can you please spell “Gabbana”? Over the weekend, Dolce & Gabbana‘s Spring 2026 show had two very special guests: legendary Runway editor Miranda Priestly and her right-hand man, Nigel. The duo were joined by Miranda’s assistant in the second row, and, following the show, held a meeting with none other than Anna Wintour—who Priestly playfully made “finger guns” at on the runway! In actuality, the meta moment was part of The Devil Wears Prada 2‘s production picking up in Europe with cast members Meryl Streep (Priestly), Stanley Tucci (Nigel), and Simone Ashley (Miranda’s to-be-named assistant). While in-costume, Streep also met Wintour backstage, with the pair’s interactions going instantly viral upon taking over Vogue‘s Instagram feed. We’ll be on the lookout for this dynamic duo as the Paris shows begin this week!

All images: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Giorgio Armani’s Last Collection Marks An Emotional End To Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week concluded on a touching note, courtesy of Giorgio Armani. Following Mr. Armani’s passing at 91 earlier this month, his namesake brand ended the Italian city’s Spring 2026 season with his final collection, shown to an audience of muses and confidants including Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dries Van Noten. Originally intended to mark Armani’s 50th anniversary, the candlelight-lit runway was filled with the designer’s signature blue tones across elegantly draped suiting, dresses, and dapper menswear. His signature subtle glamour shone through complementary tones of purple, green, taupe, and gray, as well as glistening beadwork, shimmering trims, and silky woven cords in belts and bags for a smooth vintage flair. In a powerful and viral finale, longtime Armani muse Agnes Zogla wore a sparkling embellished gown with Mr. Armani’s face on the bodice, proving his presence was all around.

All images: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Zara Celebrates 50 Years With Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, And More!

For its fiftieth birthday, Zara has reached out to fashion and art’s top figures for a milestone collaboration. The fast fashion brand has tapped a range of creatives to design a unique accessory, fashion piece, or item of furniture, which will all launch on October 6. Each item in its collection will benefit nonprofit Women’s Earth Alliance, which empowers female leaders to protect the environment—and will also be matched by Zara, which is also donating 20,000 euros to fifty charitable organizations chosen by its participants. The impressive list of all-star collaborators includes Alex de Betak, Anna Sui, Annie Leibovitz, Axel Vervoordt, Beka Gvishiani, Cedric Grolet, Charlotte Rampling, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Craig McDean, David Bailey, David Chipperfield, David Sims, Es Devlin, Ezra Petronio, Fabien Baron, Guido Palau, Harry Lambert, Javier Vallhonrat, Karl Templer, Karlie Kloss, Kasing Lung, Kate Moss, Leslie Zhang, Linda Evangelista, Luca Guadagnino, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, M&M Paris, Marc Newson, Mario Sorrenti, Naomi Campbell, Narciso Rodriguez, Nick Knight, Norman Foster, Paolo Roversi, Pat McGrath, Pedro Almodóvar, Philip Treacy, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Pieter Mulier, Ramdane Touhami, Robbie Williams, Rosalía, Samuel Ross, Sarah Andelman, Sterling Ruby, Steven Meisel, Tim Walker and Vincent Van Duysen. With pieces ranging from a zip-up leather dress (Campbell) to denim shorts (Crawford), studded keepsake boxes (Moss), and a chic pet carrier (Meisel), there’s something for everyone to enjoy, which you can discover on Zara.com and the brand’s Soho store on October 6. But that’s not all! The line will debut during Paris Fashion Week with a public exhibit of all 50 items from Oct. 2 to 5 at 40 Avenue Georges V, overlapping with a series of talks led by Derek Blasberg. Tres chic!

All images: Courtesy of Zara

Lenny Kravitz Teams Up With CB2 On A Breezy New Home Collection

If anyone can make home decor sexy, it’s Lenny Kravitz! The stylish musician has teamed up with CB2 on a new collection of home goods, Kravitz Design by Lenny Kravitz, designed to bring a dash of his signature effortless cool to your home. Spanning furniture, decor, and dishware—including a chic quilted sofa we’re itching to get our hands on—the line exudes a sharp sensuality with contemporary shapes and neutral hues of black, light brown, and cream. Glasses, two-toned dishes, rice paper lights, subtly printed rugs and throw pillows, marble-topped tables, and soft suede or fabric-covered chairs with sleek metal bases create a line that’s versatile, breezy, and hits all the right notes. You can shop Kravitz’s full first collection now on CB2.com.

Billie Eilish And Finneas Launch A New Partnership With John Hardy

Sustainable sparkle is coming to John Hardy! The jewelry brand has just announced its first-ever collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry, “Lovestruck,” featuring organic designs in four cuts across stackable rings, pendant necklaces, an ear cuff, and more. Its latest Reed Krakoff-designed line also arrives alongside a new partnership between Hardy and musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas, united by a shared love of creativity and breaking tradition. The sibling duo will launch new design and philanthropic projects with the brand through their new partnership, as well. Meanwhile, the Lovestruck line is continuing Hardy’s goals regarding sustainability—a core value of Eilish’s—from its pieces being handmade and assembled in 100% renewable energy-powered facilities.

