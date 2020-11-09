Shyon Keoppel Pioneers A New Hospitality Genre Within The American Real Estate Market

Shyon Keoppel, perhaps Oklahoma’s most precocious independent entrepreneur, has begun to rapidly disrupt the real-estate market within major markets such as Los Angeles. His maverick venture SK Ventures—“Where real estate meets hospitality” operates several conjoined restaurants and real estate ventures in California, Oklahoma, and Ohio, dismissing common archetypes for both genres which typically operate as stand alone ventures.

Keoppel’s holistic vision has been inspired from more cohesive European cultures where society is more unified and building owners often operate many concurrent and oftentimes synchronistic businesses under one roof. As someone who prides himself on maintaining a hands-on strategy with each of his projects and who lends a wealth of versatility and crossover to everything he does, his synthetic outlook on the evolution of real estate is backed by real prowess and wherewithal. Hence why SK Ventures is the perfect engine to spearhead the advancement of this novel and promising new sector.

Written by: Thomas Herd

Presented by: T1