Show Time: Inside COTERIE’s Latest Season

This year, Coterie is overlapping with NYFW and bringing in exciting partnerships, brands from around the world, and new ways for retailers and buyers to experience the show. Purvi Kanji, VP of COTERIE, and Edwina Kulego, VP of International Sourcing and Menswear, tell us what to expect at the Javits Center this season!

How is COTERIE redefining the trade show experience?

Purvi Kanji: COTERIE is shifting from being just a marketplace to being a true resource for the fashion industry. We’re redesigning the trade show model by blending commerce with curated discovery, education, and meaningful partnerships. It’s about creating an experience where brands and retailers don’t just transact but actually build long-term strategies together.

The September show always has so much energy. Why do you think it’s important for these brands to meet with retailers in person?

Kanji: Fashion is still such a relationship-driven business. There’s no substitute for seeing a collection in person, touching the fabrics, and having those candid conversations that spark ideas. The September show, with all its energy and face-to-face interactions, creates the perfect setting for those connections. It’s where future collaborations and strategies take shape. We’re excited to partner with Vogue Mexico and Latin America again this season to collaborate on the curation of our Destination neighborhood, which the community is excited to see return!

What’s the best-kept secret about COTERIE?

Kanji: It’s how much business actually gets done behind the scenes. Beyond the buzz and the beautiful booths, some of the most impactful partnerships and long-term brand trajectories have started at COTERIE. Many of fashion’s most celebrated labels first found their retail footing at COTERIE.

What’s your favorite tradition at Coterie?

Kanji: For me, it’s that moment when the doors open on day one. Seeing months of planning come to life, with buyers and brands rushing in full of excitement, never gets old. It’s a tradition that reminds us why we do what we do, and I couldn’t be prouder of the collective effort it takes to make that moment happen.

What are you personally looking forward to this year?

Kanji: I’m excited about the collaborations we’re building into the show, whether that’s editorial partnerships, elevated experiences on the floor, or new categories, like resortwear and night out. Each of these layers makes COTERIE feel fresher and more impactful every season. I’m also excited about our growing international presence; every season, the mix of global brands adds new designs and energy to the marketplace.

What comes next after COTERIE?

Kanji: Our goal is to extend the value of COTERIE year-round. That means continuing to grow our community beyond the in-person event, through partnerships, digital discovery, and new formats that keep the conversation going. We want COTERIE to be the industry’s go-to resource, whether in September, February, or any day in between.

How has the international presence grown at COTERIE?

Edwina Kulego: The international presence at COTERIE continues to expand each season, with prominent representation from Europe, Asia, South America, and beyond. This September, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) returns with nearly 80 Italian designers, while the French Federation brings a strong roster of both established and emerging talent. Through our collaboration with Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) established by the African Export-Import Bank, we’re especially proud to showcase 10 designers from across Africa, highlighting the continent’s creativity and innovation. Retailers come to COTERIE with the intention of discovering global voices, and we’re seeing exciting new growth from regions such as Morocco, Thailand, Brazil, South Korea, and Türkiye. This growing diversity is what makes COTERIE such a dynamic and truly international marketplace. Over the years, international participation at COTERIE has expanded significantly, and today, nearly 35 percent of our exhibiting brands come from outside the United States. This growth speaks to the power of COTERIE as a global stage where designers can introduce their collections to North American retailers and buyers.

Tell us about the new international brands you’re excited to see this season.

Kulego: This month, we’re thrilled to welcome an exciting mix of first-time exhibitors alongside established international names. From Latin America, we’ll see a wave of contemporary designers spotlighting sustainable materials and vibrant storytelling through their collections. European labels continue to bring their signature craftsmanship and timeless elegance, while African designers are introducing powerful narratives rooted in heritage, artistry, and modernity. From Asia, we’ll see an emphasis on innovation from brands that merge traditional techniques with forward-thinking design. It’s this wide-ranging mix that makes COTERIE so dynamic. Attendees can expect to discover both emerging talent and globally recognized brands all under one roof.

What are a few trends that the international brands are bringing to COTERIE?

Kulego: We’re seeing international designers bring incredible textures to the forefront this season; elevated crochets, natural fibers, and soft neutrals are especially strong. Flowy dresses remain a staple, but we’re also seeing the rise of lightweight tailoring with soft blazers, sheer overlays, and versatile layering pieces that move effortlessly from day to night. Beyond that, cultural storytelling and artisanal details are big across regions, with designers weaving heritage techniques into modern silhouettes. Across regions, sustainability continues to be a leading priority, but what’s exciting is how each region interprets it differently; from circular fashion models in Europe to artisanal small-batch production in South America and Africa.

How does COTERIE curate the international brands for the attendees?

Kulego: Curating our international roster is both strategic and intentional. We work closely with global trade associations, agents, and fashion councils to identify brands that are ready for the U.S. market and resonate with our buyers. Our team also travels extensively, attending Fashion Weeks and visiting emerging fashion hubs to scout talent firsthand. The goal is always to strike a balance—established international players who draw strong recognition alongside emerging designers who bring fresh energy. Ultimately, every brand we curate is chosen with our attendees in mind; we want them to leave COTERIE feeling inspired and with access to a truly global assortment of fashion.

All images: Courtesy of COTERIE

