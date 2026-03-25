Shopbop’s No-Miss Guide For What To Buy Your Guy

Looking for something to get your guy? Father’s day is just a couple months away. Or maybe you could use a wardrobe refresh of your own. Whatever your need, Shopbop has you covered with a super wearable (and reasonably priced) edit of some of their best menswear pieces of the season, curated by men’s fashion expert and journalist Jake Woolf.

Known for his sharp eye and ability to translate runway energy into real-life style, Woolf’s curation focuses on the pieces that define how men are actually getting dressed right now — relaxed tailoring, elevated basics, and thoughtful accessories that strike a balance between polish and ease.

The edit brings together a mix of heritage and contemporary brands—including Madewell, NN07, Stone Island, Knickerbocker, Garrett Leight, Persol, Our Legacy, and Jeanerica—anchored by versatile staples and standout finishing touches. Think softly structured trousers, loose-cut denim, lightweight knits, easy polos, and refined warm-weather footwear, alongside understated accessories like sleek sunglasses and classic belts.

Check out the full collection here and buy your guy something nice. Or, you know, just casually send him the link and tell him to buy a few things for himself. Even the most style-challenged men can’t go wrong with this stuff.