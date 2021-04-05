News

“She’s Been On A Cleanse Since I Was Born!” Apple Martin Drags Mom Gwyneth Paltrow As They Make Their TikTok Debut

by Freya Drohan
(Courtesy)

Gwyneth Paltrow, the high priestess of wellness, is no stranger to people poking fun at her for her rituals—and now her daughter Apple Martin has joined in with some light-hearted bashing of her own. Marking her arrival on to Goop’s new TikTok account, Gwyneth is seen performing her usual morning routine while her 16-year-old daughter shares a voice over.

In the tongue-in-cheek video, Apple jokes about how her mom only eats dates and almond butter as the actress-turned-entrepreneur is seen mixing up a morning tonic. “I suppose the Goop Glow is part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since the day I was born…apparently,” the teenager says with an eye roll. She continues, “It’s 8 a.m. and she’s been doing this since 7 a.m.. She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of GoopGlow products for her glowing skin.” The clip—which coincides with the launch of the brand’s newest skincare product, Glow Lotion.

 

Proving that the Goop team now how to be self-deprecating, Apple adds: “Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs. And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina.”

The high schooler, whose dad is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, also appeared in a mini-campaign of sorts for the new product, sharing a look at her own AM routine. Ahhh, to have the complexion of a 16-year-old again! Watch the video below:

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

