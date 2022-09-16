Seven Things To Know About CAMBIO, Ahead Of COTERIE

COTERIE is just around the corner and we’re diligently preparing our must-visit brands. One such name to note is CAMBIO; a family-ran business based in Germany that was founded in 1985 with the women’s offering following suit two years later. Some 3.5 decades later, the label is still synonymous with flattering, fashionable trousers—here’s what you need to know!

Behind every pair…

When it comes to CAMBIO’s range of premium women’s trousers, each offering upholds the brand’s values of sustainability, quality, and unrivaled fit. Meticulously tailored and utilizing only the best materials, once you go CAMBIO—you’ll never look back.

Values

CAMBIO keeps conscious practices at the forefront. The brand, which is GOTS-certified, is committed to not only sustainability in materials (90% of which come from Europe), but also ethical sourcing and a transparent chain. The company refrains from sourcing and producing wares in low-wage countries, and instead sources in places such as Poland, Macedonia, and Tunisia, where the family has decades-long partnerships with suppliers and manufacturers.

Where trends meet closet staples

Rather than be overly influenced by fleeting fashion moments, CAMBIO knuckles down on delivering time-honored fits and flattering details. But that doesn’t mean that being au courant is sacrificed. CAMBIO incorporates international influences with ultra wearable, quality silhouettes—whether it’s a sequin pant or trusted denim jeans.

Family

Since 2018, David Gansbühler, son of the company founder, has been part of the management team and provides operational and strategic support. As such, it’s the fusion of trust, history, heritage, authenticity, and an eye on the future: where tradition meets innovation.

Categories

The CAMBIO product line is divided into three distinct collections (Collection line, Sportiv line, and Jeans line) with each offering a variety of shapes, waistlines, and sizes to cater to every body type. Plus! Keep your eyes peeled for fun details like print, patches, and even Swarovski crystals. Want!

Check out CAMBIO at COTERIE at the Javits Center from September 19-21.

