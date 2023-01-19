Seven Childrenswear Brands Showing At Atlanta Apparel

Have you heard the buzz? Atlanta Apparel is back, kicking off in Americas Mart from January 31-February 4. Ahead of your visit, we’ve cast an eye over the brands to know for toddlers and tots. Right this way!

Northern Classics is an outerwear and accessories brand for snow sport and outdoor lovers. They combine chic design and premium quality to keep your child snug in outdoor play.

Maddie & Connor champion timeless children’s wear brand that incorporates hand-smocked and embroidered garments that withstand trend cycles. Founder, Sara Feeney strives to incapsulate the beauty of childhood in her design.

The team of talented crafts people at Manolitas work to create childrenswear that can be passed on for generations. The team of local artisan designers pay homage to old school craftsmanship in. All of their pieces are handmade and designed to last.

Crann Organic have a commitment to comfort in children’s wear that makes getting dressed in the morning a much easier affair. Through extensive research they cut out all of the harmful chemicals and have created comfortable and sustainable garments. Their elevated basics are kinder on your child’s skin…and the environment.

Boardies embodies a love of the outdoors through its practical and sustainable outdoor offering. Their children’s range also incorporates quality swimwear along with fun colors and designs. Life’s a beach!

Wren Amber is a brand inspired by three generations of women. They produce enduring designs with a vintage feel, valuing slow fashion and pursuing this aim through a made to order system.

Pleat Collection pursues the belief that simple and elevated designs can exist for tween girls. The founder, Sara Fowler draws from the Ancient Egyptian roots of the pleat in all of her designs, to create sweet and pretty yet cutting edge styles for tween girls.

