See Every Look From The Chanel Métiers d’art Show Right Here

Today, inside the historic Château de Chenonceau in the Loire Valley, Virginie Viard revealed what she’s been cooking up. The Chanel Métiers d’art collection, which aims to annually showcase and celebrate the savoir faire and unrivaled craftsmanship of the house’s go-to artisanal maisons, brought mysterious elegance to the fore for 2020/2021.

This time around, the ready-to-wear offering took inspiration from the grand gallery where the runway show took place. The black and white motif of the floor had Viard thinking of a life-size game of checkers (pre-empting our collection obsession with The Queen’s Gambit!), and came through in the sequin minis, jacquard tweed, and houndstooth detailing.

Beyond the floor, the castle and its grounds and interiors was also the jumping off point for tweed capes, which echo the tapestries lining the walls, while flora and fauna in the gardens inspired floral embroideries on trophy jackets. Then, there’s also the fact that Catherine de Medici, who once occupied the Medieval property, only wore black after the death of her husband King of France Henri II. This commitment to dark, dramatic dressing was seen in the black lace dresses, mourning hats, sweeping evening coats, and tulle ballgown skirts. Alas, sparkling sandals and no shortage of handbag options to swoon over lightened up the sultry mood.

Of the collection, Viard said: “I like everything to be mixed up, all the different eras, between the Renaissance and romanticism, between rock and something very girly, it is all very Chanel.”

We can’t argue that! See the full collection below:

