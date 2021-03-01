See Daisy Edgar-Jones And Adwoa Aboah In Tyler Mitchell’s H&M x Simone Rocha Campaign

Mere hours ago, Golden Globes nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones was gracing our Instagram feeds in ethereal Chanel for the virtual celebrations, and now, here she is frolicking through a field in a similarly-breath taking white frock. The hotly-tipped Normal People and Where The Crawdads Sing actress is front and center of the newly-unveiled H&M x Simone Rocha campaign, and if we didn’t already want to treat ourselves to something from the collaboration before, we sure do now.

For the film and stills to go with the campaign, the Irish designer enlisted Jones, alongside actor Micheal Ward, Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Francesca Hayward, artist Faye Wei Wei, musician Kelsey Lu, and models Adwoa Aboah and Kesewa Aboah, Mouchette Bell, Aramish Mangi, and Tess McMillan. Shot by Vogue favorite Tyler Mitchell, the footage is an invitation into the whimsical, pearl and bow-adorned world of Rocha—which will be available to all when the line drops in H&M stores and online on March 11.

“I was unbelievably chuffed to be asked to be a part of this campaign,” rising star Jones said. “I’m a big fan of Simone’s work—the big sleeves and beautiful necklines, pearls and accessories. The textiles of the clothes are so wonderful—the tulles and the beading. But they also feel really comfortable which is not always the case with fashion! Simone’s whole world is really beautiful and I’d love to constantly live in her aesthetic.”

The campaign also brought together some of Rocha’s long-term collaborators; notably stylist Robbie Spencer, make-up artist Thomas De Kluyver, hair stylist Cyndia Harvey, and set designer David White.

See the official campaign below—and make your wish lists accordingly!

