Sebastian Cruz Couture Unveils Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

The unprecedented events of 2020 may have made the seasons harder to distinguish and enjoy, but 2021 promises uplifting fashion that will remind us exactly what season is in bloom. The Spring/Summer collections of 2021 carry the burden of brightening not just our closets but also our spirits. One of the brands hoping to brighten up our wardrobes is Sebastian Cruz Couture who have recently unveiled their Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

The couture brand’s Instagram account has been teasing followers with head-to-toe looks from their Spring/Summer 2021 collection. The collection includes a Valentine’s Day look of a black velvet Ciottoli waistcoat and black velvet trousers paired with a ruby dress shirt and accented by a raspberry Puntino pocket square. The Sebastian Cruz Couture Spring/Summer 2021 collection is also utilizing the perennially popular tweed look. The collection sees a pairing of their Tan Paglia jacket with cranberry Cardinale Lino tweed trousers and a matching cranberry Cardinale Lino tweed double-breasted waistcoat. The collection also playfully explores Spring pastels, showcased in their Dust Rosa outfit of a Dust Rosa jacket, waistcoat, and trousers. Formal evening looks for Spring/Summer 2021 are showcased in the three-piece black and white outfit of a Zar Bianco Dinner Jacket paired with matching Zar Bianco trousers and a double-breasted waistcoat. Another formal evening look in the Spring/Summer collection is the striking Porcellana Honeycomb jacket that comes styled with its own matching pocket square.

Unlike most seasonal collections that may only have one or two standalone pieces, Sebastian Cruz Coutre has built a collection of head-to-toe looks. Their Tan Paglia jacket with cranberry Cardinale Lino tweed trousers is offset by Damascus Series Crimson Tassel Loafers’ addition, creating a complete look

The Sebastian Cruz Couture brand launched in 2017, and it initially made its mark with its pocket square collection. The popularity of Sebastian Cruz Couture’s pocket squares helped to put the burgeoning brand on the map. From there, the couture brand quickly moved into creating head-to-toe collections; their curated outfits now draw fashion inspiration seekers to their Instagram page. We are likely facing a different Spring and Summer season than what we are used to, but the addition of colorful and lively pieces from Spring/Summer 2021 collections should help fashionistas enter the warmer months with style.

