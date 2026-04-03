Seanna Pereira Steps Into Her Pop Era!

At just 21, Seanna Pereira isn’t stepping into the spotlight, she’s redefining it. Once a familiar face on screen, appearing in feature films including Shoot or Die, An Enchanted Ruby, and Everglades, with co-starring roles on Fox’s 24: Legacy and The CW’s Valorshe, she’s now trading scripted dramas for something far more personal: her own voice. Raised between Florida and Los Angeles, Pereira grew up performing, but this new chapter is set to be her true arrival.

With her debut single Options, a glossy, self-assured pop anthem about knowing your worth, and the emotionally charged follow-up Arsonist, she stakes her claim as a storyteller unafraid of laying it all out there. Backed by an A-list creative team, with credits alongside Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Shawn Mendes, and already featured by iHeartRadio, L’Officiel, and Spotify’s Artists to Watch, Pereira is set to be the next “one to watch.” With a debut EP on the horizon, an intimate, cinematic snapshot of love, chaos, and self-discovery, she’s quickly emerging as one of pop’s most exciting new voices.

The Daily Front Row’s Elizabeth Kurpis sat down with Pereira to talk reinvention, romantic chaos, and what it really looks like to come into your own.

How did you first get your start in music, and what drew you to it creatively?

I started singing when I was four, and as I grew up, songwriting became a way for me to process and express my emotions. I was a huge Taylor Swift fan, and I’ve always been drawn to storytelling through music. Performing and acting were also a big part of my life, so music naturally became this safe, vulnerable space where I could feel most like myself.

Was there a specific moment when you realized this was something you wanted to pursue seriously?

Music and performing were always part of my world growing up, but I was too young to really think of it as a career. It wasn’t until about four years ago that I realized this was something I could genuinely pursue professionally, especially as a songwriter. For a long time, my songs felt very personal, almost like pages from my journal that weren’t meant to be shared. As I’ve grown and become more comfortable with myself, I’ve finally felt ready to open up and put my music out into the world.

Who or what has been the biggest influence on your sound so far?

At my core, I’m a songwriter, and that’s definitely influenced by growing up listening to Taylor Swift and falling in love with her storytelling. There’s also a strong influence from country music in that sense. At the same time, I’ve always loved jazz and soul. I listened to a lot of Amy Winehouse growing up, so those elements naturally find their way into my sound as well.

Where do you typically find inspiration when you’re creating new music?

Most of my inspiration comes from my own life: my experiences with love, heartbreak, and personal growth. But I also draw from the people around me and what they’re going through. Sometimes it’s not just my story, it’s a shared emotional experience that I’m trying to capture.

Your second single off the EP feels really distinct, what was the story or emotion behind that track?

“Arsonist” is really special to me because it captures something so many people can relate to, that feeling of wanting something you know might not be good for you. It’s about being drawn to someone despite all the warnings, and choosing to run toward that chaos anyway. It’s emotional, a little reckless, and very honest.

How does that song reflect where you are in your life right now?

The crazy thing about writing is that you can feel something so intensely one week, write a song about it, and then feel completely different the next. But that’s what makes it so meaningful; it becomes a time capsule. This EP, in a lot of ways, is like my diary. I grew so much while creating it and learned a lot about myself and what I want. I still connect to those emotions, but I’ve also moved forward. I’m in the happiest and most stable place I’ve ever been, and I’m really excited for what’s next.

When you’re building a project like this EP, do you think more in terms of sound, visuals, or storytelling first?

It really feels like a full package, but storytelling is always at the center for me. Coming from an acting background, visuals are incredibly important too. I want everything to feel cohesive and to reflect the emotions behind each song. I’m not always thinking about that in the moment while writing, but eventually it all comes together, and I usually have a very clear vision of how I want the project to look and feel.

Fashion clearly plays a role in your world, how would you describe your personal style right now?

I love fashion. I’d describe my style as “chic cool girl,” but since I’m also very active, I spend a lot of time in athletic wear. I enjoy finding ways to elevate those pieces and make them feel more styled and intentional.

Are there any trends, designers, or aesthetics you’re especially drawn to at the moment?

I’m really drawn to Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent, where he has perfected that effortless, chic energy in his time there. I also love Chanel for its timelessness, and love Matthew Blazy’s new take on the house, as well as Bottega Veneta for its modern edge.

When someone listens to your music, how do you hope they feel and what do you want them to take away from it?

I want people to feel seen. Whether it’s a sad song or something more upbeat, I hope they can find something they connect to. My goal is to take them on an emotional journey, something that brings both honesty and joy. There’s so much pressure in the world to fit in, and I want my music to be a space where people feel less alone in what they’re going through.

All Images: Brooke James